Two new distribution centers bring Turner Logistics Center to 1.3M industrial square feet

WEST COVINA (CBSLA) – The West Covina City Council Tuesday night approved a controversial proposal for a new Amazon distribution center. Community members attend a West Covina City Council meeting where the council approved the construction of a new Amazon distribution facility. Oct. 19, 2021. (CBSLA) By a 4-1 vote in front of a large crowd, the city council approved the proposal to build a 180,000-square-foot facility that will operate 24 hours a day. It will be located in the 1200 block of East Badillo Street. Amazon’s developer has agreed to pay the city $4 million in purported community benefits over the next 20 years. Those against the facility said it will create a slew of low-wage, back-breaking jobs and will hurt small businesses in the area. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the vote.

WEST COVINA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO