CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Two new distribution centers bring Turner Logistics Center to 1.3M industrial square feet

By Thomas Friestad
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NorthPoint Development's Turner Logistics Center recently added two new distribution centers, bringing the 300-acre industrial park to 1.3 million industrial square feet completed to date.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

West Covina City Council Approves New Amazon Distribution Center

WEST COVINA (CBSLA) – The West Covina City Council Tuesday night approved a controversial proposal for a new Amazon distribution center. Community members attend a West Covina City Council meeting where the council approved the construction of a new Amazon distribution facility. Oct. 19, 2021. (CBSLA) By a 4-1 vote in front of a large crowd, the city council approved the proposal to build a 180,000-square-foot facility that will operate 24 hours a day. It will be located in the 1200 block of East Badillo Street. Amazon’s developer has agreed to pay the city $4 million in purported community benefits over the next 20 years. Those against the facility said it will create a slew of low-wage, back-breaking jobs and will hurt small businesses in the area. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the vote.
WEST COVINA, CA
Citizen Online

Tessy expanding with purchase of 1.5M square feet of warehouse space

Tessy Plastics said it will nearly double its square footage with the purchase of multiple buildings in western New York. The Skaneateles-based manufacturer announced Wednesday its pending acquisition of a campus with three facilities at 800 Phillips Road in the town of Webster. The buildings were formerly owned by Xerox Holdings Corporation and will officially be subdivided by the end of the year. The campus is approximately one hour away from Tessy's facilities in the Cayuga County area.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
connectcre.com

STAG Industrial Goes Big for D/FW North Logistics Center

D/FW North Logistics Center, a two-building 202,140 square-foot class-A logistics center located at 2400 and 2402 Esters Blvd. in Grapevine, recently sold for an undisclosed price. STAG Industrial purchased the property from an affiliate of Olympus Ventures. Built in 2008, the ground leased buildings are north of the Dallas/Fort Worth...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distribution Centers#Industrial Park#Acre#Turner Logistics Center#Northpoint Development
bizjournals

Lowe's to hire 250 for Statesville distribution center

Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (NYSE: LOW) plans to hire 250 employees for its regional distribution center in Statesville. The Mooresville-based home-improvement retailer is hosting a walk-in hiring event on Oct. 20. Qualified applicants 18 and older can interview and receive a job offer on the spot. Candidates can apply in person...
STATESVILLE, NC
West Valley View

KeHE opens Goodyear distribution center

KeHE Distributors will open its 16th distribution center this October in Goodyear, leading to 270 jobs. KeHE has experienced rapid growth in recent years, resulting in an increase in distribution to over 30,000 retail outlets across North America. The new distribution center aims to support KeHE’s partners and will allow...
GOODYEAR, AZ
worldarchitecture.org

Shirin-Asal Distribution Center By Sepehr Motaghed Studio

Shirin-Asal as a multinational manufacturer of dairies, snacks, and other derivatives, was to renovate its old distribution network and decided to build a set of distribution centers across the home country. This project is Gilan Province Distribution Center, feeding the north region by the Medium-Sized Trucks alongside with the Trailers...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
rebusinessonline.com

Contegra Construction Completes Two Distribution Centers Totaling 919,080 SF in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Contegra Construction Co. has completed two additional industrial buildings at NorthPoint Development’s Turner Logistics Center in Kansas City. The two distribution centers total 919,080 square feet. Building II spans 543,544 square feet and features 54 dock doors, four drive-in ramps, 284 car parking stalls and 137 trailer stalls. Building III totals 375,536 square feet and offers 37 dock doors, two drive-in ramps and 371 parking spaces. Both buildings feature clear heights of 36 feet. The 250-acre industrial park is now home to three buildings, the first of which totals 408,000 square feet.
KANSAS CITY, KS
telegram.com

Two new tenants move into Mercantile Center in Downtown Worcester

WORCESTER — Mercantile Center has two new tenants as more businesses make their return to traditional office space. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Committee For Public Counsel Services (CPCS) and the law firm of Boyle-Shaughnessy Law are the latest tenants to move into the downtown office building. Boyle-Shaughnessy occupies 3,300 square...
WORCESTER, MA
The Elkhart Truth

Amazon confirms plans for distribution center

ELKHART — Amazon on Thursday announced plans to expand its investment in Indiana by opening two new buildings in Elkhart County to support operations closer to customers. The robotics fulfillment center and delivery station, both set to launch in 2023, are expected to create more than 1,000 new jobs.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Benzinga

Weber Opens New European Manufacturing, Distribution Center

Barbecue brand Weber Inc (NYSE: WEBR) has opened its first European-based manufacturing and distribution hub. The center marks the company's first manufacturing facility outside the U.S. The Weber manufacturing team in Europe will produce barbecue grills in the approximately 50,000-square-meter building. Weber expects the new BREEAM-certified facility, located in Zabrze,...
BUSINESS
sanbenito.com

Amazon logistics center officially opens for deliveries

The Amazon logistics center broke ground nearly seven months ago on a dirt lot that sat on Flynn and San Felipe roads in Hollister. The new building was officially opened Sept. 29 with a ribbon cutting ceremony that included brief remarks from Amazon site general manager Alexander Bronson and Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity

Comments / 0

Community Policy