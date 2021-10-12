Gloden bounces back to win Week 7 of Football Pick’Em Contest

Week 7’s winner of our 2021 Football Pick’Em Contest earned their redemption this week.

After tabulating this past week’s results and scores, Dave Gloden of Raleigh took first place this week.

Gloden finished as one of the runner-ups last week in Week 6, but bounced back this week to win with 12 total points. He finished ahead of this week’s runners-up Ernest Pegues of Lilesville and Nick LaCapria of Victorville, California.

Texas A&M’s upset of Alabama, Florida State beating UNC and Utah’s win over USC were some of the most common misses this week.

As the weekly winner, Gloden wins $25. Week 7’s prize is sponsored by McNair Auto Sales in Rockingham.

A total of 144 entries were submitted to the Richmond County Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record for Week 7, setting another season high.

The Richmond County Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record thank all participants for playing and encourage everyone and more to participate in Week 8’s picks and beyond.

The contest is open to persons of all ages. One entry per person per week. Entries may be mailed, emailed or selected online at: yourdailyjournal.com; laurinburgexchange.com and ansonrecord.com.

Weekly winners will win $25 each week! All entries will automatically be entered to win a $300 Yeti Cooler, compliments of Big K Propane.