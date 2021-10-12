Camp Cullom rolls out the red carpet

A hidden gem in rural Clinton County, Camp Cullom will welcome guests to its annual Open House and Chili Dinner on Saturday at 6815 W. Co. Road 200 N. in rural Clinton County. While activities such as hiking down the prairie grass habitat trails or disc golf on one the top courses in the state can be enjoyed throughout the day, the chili dinner and silent auction will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 at a cost of $10 for adults, $5 for children between the ages of 5 and 12 and free for children ages 4 and younger.