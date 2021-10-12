CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Delta Air Earnings Preview: Can the Shares Take Flight?

By Bret Kenwell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

It has not been an easy time for the airlines, including Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report.

The stock is up 8.5% on the year. Of the major airlines, this is one of the weakest performers, barely nudging out Spirit Airlines' 6% gain.

The news from Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Southwest Airlines Co. Report doesn’t seem to be helping sentiment, as that carrier slogs through several thousand canceled flights.

That’s even as Southwest’s operations are expected to return to normal by Wednesday. It’s even as Delta raised its earnings forecast on the back of strong ticket sales.

Now the Atlanta airline will kick off earnings season on Wednesday morning, alongside JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report.

I assessed JPMorgan ahead of earnings. Now it’s time to look at Delta Air’s chart.

Trading Delta Air Lines Stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tZ1Aj_0cOzdrWE00
Daily chart of Delta stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

The chart shows the stock’s strong rebound from the 2020 low, but it also shows the trouble Delta Air has had gaining traction since its highs earlier this year.

The stock leaped in February, climbing from the key $37.50 area all the way to $50 before the end of the month.

While Delta had two solid pushes above $50 — once in March and once in April — the stock ultimately failed near this area.

After some volatile back-and-forth action, the 200-week moving average acted as resistance and we ultimately saw Delta stock slip back to the $37.50 area.

With the stock midway between both support and resistance, Delta's chart is in no man’s land right now.

On the upside, a push through the 200-day moving average puts $45 in play, followed by this month’s high up at $46.

Above $46 and the 200-week moving average is on the table. If the shares can take flight and clear this level of resistance, $48.50 is in play, followed by the $50 to $52 resistance zone.

On the downside, a move below $41.50 puts the 50-day moving average in play. Below that and $40 is on the table.

Should Delta stock ultimately drop below $40, it likely opens the door to the $37.50 level.

I like buying Delta on a dip down to this zone, particularly with the increased guidance and return to flying.

But should it lose $37.50, Delta becomes a risk-off situation.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Another Major Airline Is Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

If you're planning to travel during the coming months, you're going to need to be prepared for a potentially stressful situation. That's not just because of the typical challenges that go along with moving through airports during the busy holiday season, but also because of the unique set of challenges wrought by COVID and its impact on the workforce. It's all combined to spell trouble for major airlines—and the passengers who depend on them—as carriers have had to eliminate flights from their schedules or face last-minute cancelations. Read on to find out about the latest airline making a significant change.
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

Delta Air Lines Boosts New York Flying

Delta Air Lines said it is increasing capacity from New York airports by 25% compared to its summer schedule, citing domestic leisure demand returning to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. By November, the Atlanta-based carrier will have added more than 100 daily flights from New York Kennedy (JFK) and LaGuardia (LGA) airports...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Delta Air Lines Adds Over 100 Flights From New York City

Delta Air Lines announced plans to add more than 100 total daily departures in November from John F. Kennedy Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York City. With Delta’s summer 2021 schedule helping the carrier reach 2019 levels of domestic consumer travel, the additional flights will boast supply by approximately 8,000 seats to and from New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Benzinga

Alaska Air Group Earnings Preview

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Alaska Air Group will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.06. Alaska Air Group bulls will hope to hear the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
simpleflying.com

A Big Summer 2022: Delta Air Lines’ Transatlantic JFK Flights

Delta Air Lines is bringing back more flights out of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). The carrier will be resuming dormant routes to Prague and Copenhagen and bringing its international premium economy product to more customers as it works on a retrofit of its Airbus A330 and Boeing 767 fleet. Altogether, summer 2022 will be a huge year for Delta’s transatlantic network as it comes out of the crisis.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Moving Average#Dal#Spirit Airlines#Jpmorgan Chase#Jpm Rrb Report#Delta Air#Delta Air Lines Stock
Benzinga

Delta Air Lines: Q3 Earnings Insights

Delta Air Lines(NYSE:DAL) stock rose by 0.41% on Thursday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. Delta Air Lines beat their estimated earnings by 76.47%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Delta Air Lines Exceeds Q3 Expectations; Shares Sink 6%

American air carrier Delta Air Lines (DAL) delivered outstanding third-quarter results, posting its first quarterly profit since the beginning of the pandemic as travel demand picked up pace through the summer. However, shares sank 5.8% to close at $41.03 on October 13 as the company warned of rising fuel prices.
MARKETS
breakingtravelnews.com

Delta Air Lines returns to black in September quarter

Delta Air Lines has reported an adjusted pre-tax income of US$216 million for the three months to the end of September. The figure, however, excludes a US$1.3 billion net benefit related to the second payroll support program extension, partially offset by debt extinguishment charges and mark-to-market adjustments on investments. “Our...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BoardingArea

New Amex Offer for Delta Air Lines, Save $125 on Flights

New Amex Offer for Delta Air Lines, Save $125 on Flights. American Express has a new offer for savings on Delta Air Lines flights. The offer is targeted, but I see it on several credit cards. So most people should be able to find it in their American Express accounts. Let’s look at the details.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Motley Fool

Delta Air Lines Returns to Profitability

On Wednesday, Delta Air Lines reported a quarterly adjusted profit (excluding the benefit from payroll-support grants) for the first time since 2019. Record remuneration from credit card partner American Express and strong premium-cabin demand are great signs for the future. Surging fuel prices will hurt short-term profitability but will have...
GAS PRICE
Entrepreneur

Delta Air Lines May Take Time to Reach Higher Altitude

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) stock is up 10% in the past 30 days. Is that a sign that DAL stock is ready to go higher after the company posts earnings on October 13? The message for Delta Air Lines passengers and investors is the same. Be patient. The stock is likely to recapture its pre-pandemic high, but it may take 12 months or more to do so.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why Delta Air Lines Stock Is Falling Today

Delta reported a third-quarter profit that beat expectations, but it was cautious about the final three months of the year. The airline said rising fuel prices could push it into the red in the fourth quarter. Though the timing of the recovery is uncertain, Delta appears to be one of...
GAS PRICE
Street.Com

Delta Air Lines Says Staff is 90% Vaccinated

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report on Wednesday said 90% of its workforce of about 80,000 people has been vaccinated against COVID-19. "Increased vaccination rates to approximately 90% of employees, as of October 12, 2021, as Delta continues to prioritize the health and safety of our people," the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

A Look Into Delta Air Lines Debt

Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) moved higher by 4.63% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Delta Air Lines has. Delta Air Lines's Debt. Based on Delta Air Lines's financial statement as of July 14,...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
59K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy