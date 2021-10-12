CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Residents sent packing as Florida beachfront condo is ordered closed

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46nDqG_0cOzdnEY00
Jim Hook, Vice-President of the owners association at Crane Crest condominiums, looks over the condemnation tags at the building's entrance, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, The homeowners self-reported an electrical problem and the building was evacuated Friday. Joe Cavaretta / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

A condo building in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea was evacuated after authorities said electrical problems raised the risk of fire and electrocution.

And residents might be unable to return to their homes for several months because of delays in getting hold of some equipment.

The town estimates about 60 people were ordered out of the mid-rise Crane Crest Apartments, at 1850 S. Ocean Drive, on Friday evening. Florida Power & Light did not turn off the power saying the building is safe as long as it is not occupied.

Jim Hook, the homeowner association’s vice president, said he shared the engineering report with the residents as soon as he received it, and gave it to Town Hall next. He said a temporary fix for the electrical equipment could happen as quickly as two weeks, but anticipated supply chain issues for the specialized equipment could drag out residents’ return for months.

The nine-story, 107-unit complex has only a few dozen residents in the off-season, but during peak season has owners from Ohio and the northeast, as well as international and Canadian snowbirds. Hook said that for now, people are staying with friends, in hotels, or have returned to their other homes.

Condo officials first noticed a problem when the air conditioners stopped working, Hook said. That’s when they realized cooling water was leaking. Further investigation showed water had spread under the building, and was “gushing” in the mechanical area. According to the report, electrical conduits under the building have “been rotted away for some time.”

The engineer also warned the building will not pass it’s mandatory 50-year reinspection until fixes are made.

“It’s raw,” said Hook, who grabbed only a few pieces of clothing, including two pairs of underwear, before leaving to stay with friends. “It’s emotional. And my heart goes out to all of us.”

He said he’s been criticized by some residents for sharing the information with the town, because it led to them being displaced. They told him, “it wasn’t going to be a problem tomorrow or the next day.”

Still, Hook said, “safety [is] at the forefront of our minds.”

Comments / 14

FL Country Girl
7d ago

Don't ppl realize that EVERYTHING near, espec. on the ocean, corroded...especially. in home electric wires ? I guess that's the price you pay for being rich enough to live on oceanfront property. I'll never have THAT problem..lol 😆All landlords..QUICK raise your rents, these rich folks will be looking for homes to rent for 3+months, or longer. Like our court house, they said it would be fixed in 3 months..HA!! We worked out of trailers for 3 years behind the condemned court house... NOT 3 months 😠😠

Reply(6)
6
Gerald Richardson
7d ago

Electrical wiring is NOT rocket science. There may be a higher cost for better wiring at oceanside buildings to prevent corrosion. Is that too much to ask?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Critics raging over plan for 14-story condo tower in historic Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

A sleek 14-story condo tower could rise where a two-story 1960s apartment building now stands if a city planning board gives the all-clear. The new $60 million tower just south of Las Olas Boulevard on the New River would be the tallest building in Colee Hammock, one of Fort Lauderdale’s oldest neighborhoods. And that has sent nearby residents into a frenzy. They argue a 77-unit tower at 808 ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Southwest Ranches loses jury trial over big-money detention center

Southwest Ranches won’t be getting millions from Pembroke Pines for blocking a lucrative federal immigration detention center from coming to town. A Broward jury returned a verdict late Tuesday in favor of Pembroke Pines, rejecting the argument that the city killed the deal by refusing to provide water and sewer service to the 1,500-bed prison. “I never had doubts this would be the outcome,” ...
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

His guilt assured, Parkland killer should spend his life in prison | Editorial

The most vicious killer in South Florida history will spend the rest of his life in prison for the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. “You will not come out until you are no longer alive,” Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer told Nikolas Cruz Wednesday before accepting his guilty pleas at a hearing in Fort Lauderdale. The only remaining question is whether Florida ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy