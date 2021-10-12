Residents sent packing as Florida beachfront condo is ordered closed

Jim Hook, Vice-President of the owners association at Crane Crest condominiums, looks over the condemnation tags at the building's entrance, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, The homeowners self-reported an electrical problem and the building was evacuated Friday. Joe Cavaretta / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

A condo building in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea was evacuated after authorities said electrical problems raised the risk of fire and electrocution.

And residents might be unable to return to their homes for several months because of delays in getting hold of some equipment.

The town estimates about 60 people were ordered out of the mid-rise Crane Crest Apartments, at 1850 S. Ocean Drive, on Friday evening. Florida Power & Light did not turn off the power saying the building is safe as long as it is not occupied.

Jim Hook, the homeowner association’s vice president, said he shared the engineering report with the residents as soon as he received it, and gave it to Town Hall next. He said a temporary fix for the electrical equipment could happen as quickly as two weeks, but anticipated supply chain issues for the specialized equipment could drag out residents’ return for months.

The nine-story, 107-unit complex has only a few dozen residents in the off-season, but during peak season has owners from Ohio and the northeast, as well as international and Canadian snowbirds. Hook said that for now, people are staying with friends, in hotels, or have returned to their other homes.

Condo officials first noticed a problem when the air conditioners stopped working, Hook said. That’s when they realized cooling water was leaking. Further investigation showed water had spread under the building, and was “gushing” in the mechanical area. According to the report, electrical conduits under the building have “been rotted away for some time.”

The engineer also warned the building will not pass it’s mandatory 50-year reinspection until fixes are made.

“It’s raw,” said Hook, who grabbed only a few pieces of clothing, including two pairs of underwear, before leaving to stay with friends. “It’s emotional. And my heart goes out to all of us.”

He said he’s been criticized by some residents for sharing the information with the town, because it led to them being displaced. They told him, “it wasn’t going to be a problem tomorrow or the next day.”

Still, Hook said, “safety [is] at the forefront of our minds.”