La Salle College High School Students Participate In Day Of Service

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re in Philadelphia on Tuesday, you may see some young people in our area wearing yellow shirts. Three hundred freshmen from La Salle College High School are doing a Day of Service!

Tuesday is “Branch Out Day.” Some students, joined by their fathers and guardians, went to the Bridesburg Boys and Girls club.

Another group of students went to Kensington, cleaning streets and sidewalks outside The Rock Ministries.

The students will be at 22 sites on Tuesday.