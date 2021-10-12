Sam’s Club Launches Wine Delivery Service Ahead Of Holiday Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re giving wine as a gift for the holidays, Sam’s Club is launching a wine delivery service. The retail warehouse chain is teaming up with the e-commerce company Drinks to offer its customers a direct-to-home-wine delivery.

The delivery service is part of several plans the store has for the upcoming holiday shopping season.

For now, the program will only be offered in 16 states, including New Jersey.

Sam’s Club says it hopes to add more states and wines to the selection next year.