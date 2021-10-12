Southwest Airlines Flights Appear To Be Getting Back To Normal After Operational Meltdown Stranded Thousands Of Passengers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Things appear to be getting back to normal at Southwest Airlines following an operational meltdown that stranded thousands of passengers . As of Tuesday, the airline has canceled 89 flights, or about 2% of its schedule.
That follows hundreds of cancellations on Monday and nearly 2,000 cancellations over the weekend.
The airline and its pilots have been clashing over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and Southwest has confirmed staffing shortages.
