Southwest Airlines Flights Appear To Be Getting Back To Normal After Operational Meltdown Stranded Thousands Of Passengers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Things appear to be getting back to normal at Southwest Airlines following an operational meltdown that stranded thousands of passengers . As of Tuesday, the airline has canceled 89 flights, or about 2% of its schedule.

That follows hundreds of cancellations on Monday and nearly 2,000 cancellations over the weekend.

The airline and its pilots have been clashing over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and Southwest has confirmed staffing shortages.