Florida State

FSU men’s basketball talks culture as key to recent run of success

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 8 days ago

When Malik Osborne arrived at Florida State as a transfer from Rice in 2019, the forward remembers being impressed by the Seminoles men’s basketball program led by coach Leonard Hamilton.

“I saw the change toward the basketball culture,” Osbourne said during the ACC Tipoff in Charlotte on Tuesday. “We became the New Bloods. I saw the difference of emphasis that Coach Ham had on his team, as opposed to a lot of coaches I’ve experienced or viewed. He focused on the chemistry and the connectivity of the players, about open relationships and being transparent.

“That’s what made it different for me.”

As FSU prepares to begin its 20th season under Hamilton, the program is at an all-time high. The Seminoles are coming off an 18-7 campaign, finishing second in the ACC during the regular season and runners-up in the conference tournament.

FSU captured its first regular-season title in 2020 only to see its postseason hopes vanish with the cancellation of the conference championship and NCAA Tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a program that’s a relative newbie in terms of history and tradition unlike its Blue Blood counterparts at basketball-rich schools Duke and North Carolina, FSU has managed to make a name for itself in recent years.

The Seminoles qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last five seasons before losing to top-seeded Michigan in the Sweet 16. It was the third time they reached the regional semifinals under Hamilton.

“We don’t worry that much about respect,” Hamilton said. “Respect is something you earn. When you’re in a conference with the rich tradition of the ACC, programs have 70 or 80 years of successful, traditional exposure like the programs in our league have enjoyed over the years, it’s very difficult for us to expect to make up the ground from 75-80 years of success.

“That’s why we call ourselves the New Bloods and our players say we’re not going anywhere.”

Redshirt senior guard Anthony Polite, who started 12 games and averaged 10 points and 4.5 rebounds last season, also credits the program’s success team chemistry.

“When I came on my visit, I thought the environment of the team was like a family,” said Polite. “The way we are around each other, not just on the basketball court but off the court, we’re super close. I believe Coach Ham and the coaching staff do a great job of looking out for guys and making sure the chemistry is great. I believe that’s what’s been making a difference in these past couple of years.”

“The culture coach has established is like a family, it’s a brotherhood and it makes us play harder for each other and him,” added Osborne, who averaged 5.9 points and 4.5 rebounds last season. “It makes us play for a different purpose, which has been the catalyst for us making long runs in the postseason or having stretches within the conference where we go on a decent winning streak.”

The Seminoles host Mississippi College (Oct. 28) and Florida College (Nov. 5) in exhibition games before opening the season against Penn at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Nov. 10.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .

Orlando Sentinel

New-season brings some nerves as Magic set to open against Spurs

As the Orlando Magic gets ready to tip off a new season, there are bound to be a fair number of nerves particularly with a young roster and new head coach. Jamahl Mosley spent several years as a player bouncing around European leagues before spending the last two decades as an NBA assistant coach. But even a veteran like Mosley expects there to be some nervousness particularly in his first ...
NBA
Orlando Sentinel

How to see, enjoy or attend Orlando Magic games for 2021-22 season

As the Magic continue to prepare for their home opener Friday, Oct. 22, against the New York Knicks, fans also can make preparations to attend games via a variety of ticket plans. On TV/radio All games will be televised exclusively on Bally Sports Florida. If you prefer to listen, all games are on 96.9 FM The Game. Amway health and safety protocols Health and safety-detailed safety standards ...
NBA
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

