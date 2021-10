Gordon Murray Automotive’s first creation is finally ready for the spotlight. The design legend’s new vehicle, the T.50, made its public debut at the 78th Goodwood Members’ Meeting over the weekend. Following two years of tantalizing teases, the silver speed machine didn’t just look the part of a next-generation hypercar, it sounded it too. Former racecar driver Dario Franchitti piloted the T.50 was piloted around the 2.37-mile Goodwood Circuit. The track legend, who plans to buy one of the supercars for himself, took it for three full turns around the course, showing just some of what the vehicle can do thanks to...

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO