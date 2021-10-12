Your Health Means Everything – Protect It by Getting Vaccinated for Flu Season

Nearly half of Americans are unsure or do not plan to get vaccinated against the flu this year, despite a potentially worse than average flu season. Forty-four percent of respondents expressed hesitancy about the flu vaccine in a newly released survey of more than 1,000 Americans from the National Foundation of Infectious Diseases. The survey noted that, “of concern, nearly one in four (23%) who are at higher risk for flu-related complications said they were not planning to get vaccinated this season.” A similar NFID survey from 2020 found 59% of respondents said they planned to be vaccinated against the flu and 15% said they were unsure.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO