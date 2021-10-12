Your Health Means Everything – Protect It by Getting Vaccinated for Flu Season
Shorter days and cooler temperatures are tell-tale signs that autumn has arrived. Unfortunately, another sign of the season is the beginning of increased flu activity. Flu season can last from autumn to as late as May – peaking between December and February. According to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), last year’s flu cases were historically low, thanks in large part to the widespread practice of safety measures to combat another widely-circulating respiratory illness – COVID-19 – including school closures, mask-wearing, and social distancing.county10.com
Comments / 0