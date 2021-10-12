CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallmark’s Movies & Mysteries ‘Miracles of Christmas’ 2021 Lineup So Far (PHOTOS)

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you believe you get to start celebrating Christmas so soon? Hallmark’s annual event for the holiday season kicks off this month, with its Movies & Mysteries “Miracles of Christmas” set to air new movies...

www.tvinsider.com

