Hallmark’s Movies & Mysteries ‘Miracles of Christmas’ 2021 Lineup So Far (PHOTOS)

A steady stream of holiday movies have been filming in Connecticut over the past six months, and starting tonight, viewers can finally start watching them on the small screen. Hallmark Channel has begun its “Countdown to Christmas” programming, launching a schedule of new holiday movies for the 2021 season. The network kicks off its holiday film series with the premiere of a new film called, “You, Me & The Christmas Trees.” Set in Connecticut on an Avon tree farm, the film stars Danica McKellar as Olivia and Benjamin Ayres as Jack as they work together to solve a mystery illness causing the Christmas trees on Jack’s farm to die out and fall for each other in the process, according to a Hallmark press release.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO