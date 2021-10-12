CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Clif and Mike Posner Are Using Motion Detectors in Cell Phones to Inspire Movement

By Natalie Venegas
AdWeek
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t too long ago that music lovers weren’t able to enjoy music the way it was meant to be—a full-body experience with other people. While some yearned to dance to their favorite artists at concerts, others missed the days of simply grooving along to an album with their friends. Since the pandemic, many have been working from home and have been unable to move around as freely. This containment makes the urge to get up and move only increase as many industries continue to slowly come back.

