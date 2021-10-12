How Clif and Mike Posner Are Using Motion Detectors in Cell Phones to Inspire Movement

Carriers are getting rid of 3G, what you need to know. Why could your phone stop working in the near future if you have an older model?. Starting in 2022, all the major cellphone carriers will shut down their 3G networks. That means millions of people in the U.S. will be forced to get a new phone. 3G technology is pretty old — according to the Washington Post, Verizon launched the first 3G network in the U.S. in 2002. 4G was launched in 2010 and starting in 2019 carriers rolled out 5G. Now they want to focus on expanding that newer network without the cost and hassle of maintaining the older version.

