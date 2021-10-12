CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

CalMatters: 770 new laws coming to California

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lshk3_0cOzZUC700
Speaker Anthony Rendon waves to the assembly after the close of the legislative session for the year on Sept. 10, 2021. Photo by Anne Wernikoff, CalMatters.

Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the largest expansion of California’s college financial aid system in a generation during the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants’ first playoff game Friday night. Hours later, it was all over: Newsom signed his final bills on Saturday, a day ahead of the Oct. 10 deadline to act on the 836 proposals state lawmakers sent to his desk. Of those, he signed 770 (92-percent) and vetoed 66 (7.9-percent), according to Sacramento lobbyist Chris Micheli.

Here’s a look at the significant new laws coming to the Golden State — as well as ideas Newsom prevented from becoming law.

Signed bills into law:

  • Making ethnic studies a high school graduation requirement, as CalMatters’ Joe Hong reports. Under a bill Newsom signed last year, California State University students must also take an ethnic studies course to graduate.
  • Mandating mental health instruction in middle and high schools that have an existing health education course.
  • Requiring public colleges, universities and secondary schools to provide free menstrual products on campus.
  • Requiring large department stores to maintain a gender-neutral section of toys and child care items.
  • Restricting sentence enhancements for many crimes, as recommended by an obscure committee examining California’s penal code.
  • Ensuring police can’t block journalists from covering protests and demonstrations.
  • Cracking down on sideshows and illegal street racing by allowing courts to suspend convicted motorists’ licenses for up to six months.
  • Giving cities more authority to reduce their speed limits.
  • Making it illegal to protest outside of vaccination clinics. First Amendment experts say several aspects of the law — including an exemption for “lawful picketing arising out of a labor dispute” — may be unconstitutional.
  • Ending “surprise billing” for COVID-19 tests and vaccinations.
  • Extending a phone tax to fund high-speed internet in underserved areas.
  • Allowing restaurants to continue selling to-go cocktails, using parking lots for expanded seating, and serving alcohol in parklets.
  • Offering year-round fishing licenses.
  • Banning the sale of new gas-powered leaf blowers, lawnmowers and other small off-road engines by as soon as 2024.
  • Phasing out controversial donor dog facilities to create a new canine blood bank system.

Vetoed:

  • Massively expanding Cal Grant, the state’s chief financial aid program. (The move came a few days after Newsom approved a stack of bills he said would increase college affordability and accessibility.)
  • Creating non-hospital facilities for young people insured by Medi-Cal who are experiencing mental health crises.
  • Paying people struggling with drug addiction to stay sober.
  • Permitting cannabis products to be advertised on most freeway billboards.
  • Decriminalizing jaywalking, which would have allowed people to cross the street outside of crosswalks without getting a ticket.
  • Allowing bicyclists to roll through stop signs.

Comments / 0

Related
A-Town Daily News

PG&E safety shut off could effect customers in SLO County

Dry offshore winds again in the forecast, PG&E may need to proactively turn off power for safety starting early Thursday. – Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) meteorologists continue to monitor a potential weather system that could bring dry offshore winds to parts of Northern and Central California beginning in the early morning hours Thursday—the second such wind event this week.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Bill to improve the Employment Development Department signed into law

Bill will require EDD to establish and revise a recession plan. – Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced the signing of Senate Bill 390 authored by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz). Senate Bill 390 will require the Employment Development Department (EDD) to establish, and routinely revise, a recession plan to ensure the department can rapidly, and efficiently respond to an increase of claims due to an economic downturn. The recession plan will contain procedures, practices, and protocols to ensure the department is equipped to handle an increased workload due to an economic downturn.
POLITICS
A-Town Daily News

Cannabis operator permit denied due to ‘false or misleading information’

– The City of San Luis Obispo this week terminated Natural Healing Center’s commercial cannabis operator permit because the applicant, Helios Dayspring, submitted false or misleading information about criminal misconduct to city officials in the business’s permit application. Effective immediately, the business will not be permitted to operate in San Luis Obispo.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
A-Town Daily News

House of Representatives’ new public lands protections include Central Coast

Law addresses outdoor access, climate, public health, and local economies. –On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that will protect and increase access to public lands and rivers throughout California. This bill, Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act, is championed in California by Reps. Carbajal, Chu, Huffman, and Schiff, and passed as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
SAN GABRIEL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
274
Followers
697
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy