ECB policymaker Kazimir charged with bribery, denies wrongdoing

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovak central bank Governor and European Central Bank governing council member Peter Kazimir has been charged with bribery but denies wrongdoing and will defend himself against the charges, Kazimir and his lawyer said on Tuesday. “I do not feel guilty of any crime,” Kazimir, who served as...

FXStreet.com

ECB's Kazimir charged with corruption – Reuters

According to Reuters, Slovak prosecutors announced on Wednesday that European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Slovak central bank Governor Peter Kazimir had been charged with corruption. "Given the early stage of the criminal case, we will not be giving any further information at the moment," a spokeswoman told reporters. This...
