Congress & Courts

U.S. asks judge to keep accused Capitol rioter in jail ahead of trial

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. prosecutor on Tuesday asked a federal judge to order continued pre-trial detention for a man charged with spraying a chemical on police officers during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters. Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer said evidence showed “escalating conduct”...

