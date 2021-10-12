IiTzTimmy, NiceWigg, and Apryze highlight final entries into NA ALGS Pro League

After just nine minutes, Leo Fernandez found a way to put the Panthers on top. While they would never relinquish the lead, Derby allowed Newton to keep it interesting. The Panthers had several good chances at goal, with two going off the framework and another being saved over the crossbar. It was bad shape by the Panthers that helped Newton stay in the game, giving the Railroaders plenty of room to counter, but the shots that were taken, Ethan Young was able to keep them out of the net. For the second game in a row, Derby managed to net their second goal in the final minute of the match, this time on a great strike from Connor Blagg.

DERBY, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO