CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

IiTzTimmy, NiceWigg, and Apryze highlight final entries into NA ALGS Pro League

By Adam Snavely
dotesports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like that, the ALGS Preseason Qualifiers are done, and there are now 40 North American teams ready to compete in the Apex Legends Global Series Pro League. The last day of qualifying was plenty intense; teams battled not only for the victory and a guaranteed spot in the Pro League but also placement points, since the top 16 ranked teams without a win over the course of all four preseason qualifiers would receive the final tickets into Pro League.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Your guide to the Nations League finals

The hosts, who won Euro 2020 just three months ago, will arguably be favourites to claim the silverware after recently breaking the world record for the longest unbeaten run in men’s international football. Nevertheless, David De Gea’s Spain, a France side containing Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, plus...
UEFA
seehafernews.com

Belinske And Lindholm Highlight 21st Century Bowling League

There were two Men’s National Honor Counts in league bowling last night at Meadow Lanes West in Manitowoc. Ryan Belinske rolled a 732 series in the 21st Century League on games of 247, 237, and 248. Harley Lindholm also got into the Honor Count act with a 705 series of...
SPORTS
dotesports.com

How to watch ALGS Split One

The ALGS preseason qualifiers have ended. Split One of the North American ALGS pro league, featuring the top 40 teams in North America, starts Saturday, Oct. 16 at 3pm CT. You can catch EA’s official broadcast of the competition on Twitch or YouTube, where casters and analysts will explain team strategy and zero in on big plays. The action will continue into Sunday and then take a week-long break, making a return on Saturday, Oct. 23.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algs#Na Algs Pro League#North American#The Pro League#Iitztimmy Apryze#Gametime#Sheeeshhhhhhhh
Rapid City Journal

Seven CSC entries make finals at Lamar Rodeo

Seven Chadron State College rodeo contestants were among the 10 finalists in one of the eight events at the Lamar College Rodeo in southern Colorado last weekend as the fall season in the Central Rocky Mountain Region concluded. Among them was senior Brianna Williams of Buffalo, S.D. She won the...
RAPID CITY, SD
chatsports.com

Spain vs France, UEFA Nations League Final: Live blog, updates, goals, highlights

It’s time for the 2021 UEFA Nations League Final! After two fantastic semi-finals earlier this week, the second-ever champions of Europe’s newest international competition will be decided tonight at the historic San Siro. And what a game this promises to be. After an improbable comeback victory over Belgium in Turin,...
UEFA
invenglobal.com

Apex pros furious that ALGS Pro League allows coaches to stream snipe opponents

The Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Pro League is under fire from some pro players this week over their rules regarding mid-match coaching and stream sniping. According to the current Pro League rules, coaches are able to communicate with players mid-match while at the same time being allowed to watch the streams of all the competitors, albeit on a 5-minute stream delay.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Gen.G finish with first seed after win over MAD Lions in tiebreaker, topping off historic group stage day at Worlds 2021

Following the first four-way tie in League of Legends World Championship group stage history, Gen.G finished with Group D’s top seed after a dominant early-game performance in a tiebreaker win over Europe’s first seed, MAD Lions. Although Gen.G had the first stages of the game covered, MAD offered a surprising amount of resistance, making today’s match less lopsided.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
derbyathletics.com

JV Wins Final League Match

After just nine minutes, Leo Fernandez found a way to put the Panthers on top. While they would never relinquish the lead, Derby allowed Newton to keep it interesting. The Panthers had several good chances at goal, with two going off the framework and another being saved over the crossbar. It was bad shape by the Panthers that helped Newton stay in the game, giving the Railroaders plenty of room to counter, but the shots that were taken, Ethan Young was able to keep them out of the net. For the second game in a row, Derby managed to net their second goal in the final minute of the match, this time on a great strike from Connor Blagg.
DERBY, KS
dotesports.com

Heroic players release a video containing their side of the coach spectator bug story

Heroic’s CS:GO players Casper “cadiaN” Møller, René “TeSeS” Madsen, and Martin “stavn” Lund, as well as their former teammate Johannes “b0RUP” Borup, who now plays for MAD Lions, put out a nearly 35-minute long video today talking about their former coach Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen’s accusations that the team knew he was using the coach spectator bug that got him banned in 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Fnatic and MOUZ qualify for IEM Winter

Fnatic and MOUZ have secured two of the three spots for IEM Winter in the European closed qualifier. This CS:GO event was smooya’s official debut under the Fnatic banner after the organization signed him on a three-month trial last week and he’s already proving his value. The British AWPer helped Fnatic beat Complexity and FunPlus Phoenix, both 2-0, and is currently the highest-rated player of the European closed qualifier with a 1.36 rating.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

ForZe parts ways with FL1T, almazer, and liTTle

ForZe has released two players, FL1T and almazer, and the coach of its CS:GO team, liTTle, the organization announced today. The team failed to qualify for the upcoming PGL Stockholm Major, which starts on Oct. 26. This poor result was likely a disappointment for an organization known for competing in CS:GO’s biggest tournaments.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

PSG.LGD’s Dota 2 roster remaining together, according to manager Pan Fei

The post-International shuffle has already begun, with players and organizations announcing changes that will go into effect when the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit kicks off the next season. It appears, however, that PSG.LGD is more than ready to run things back with its roster that came just one game short of lifting the Aegis of Champions.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

ENCE round out IEM Winter team list

The team list for IEM Winter is finalized following ENCE’s 2-0 victories against K23 and FunPlus Phoenix in the European closed qualifier today. The international CS:GO squad clinched the third and final spot available in the IEM Winter European closed qualifier one day after Fnatic and MOUZ secured theirs. ENCE lost to FPX in the opening round but didn’t lose a single map in the lower bracket of the qualifier. Their AWPer, Olek “hades” Miskiewicz, was their best player and finished the event with an average rating of 1.22 across nine maps, the qualifier’s seventh-best rating.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

ALGS coaching rules frustrate, confuse Apex pros

Several pro Apex Legends players expressed frustration and confusion with ALGS coaching rules on social media last night after the day’s Pro League matches broadcast some teams receiving live coaching. Complexity’s Bowen “Monsoon” Fuller started the discussion on Twitter, singling out Cloud9 coach Jamison “PVPX” Moore and posting a video...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

G2 Esports signs female VALORANT roster of former XSET CS:GO players

G2 Esports has officially entered the rapidly growing women’s VALORANT scene by signing the majority of the former XSET CS:GO roster, now under the name G2 Gozen. The new roster consists of Julia “juliano” Kiran, Michaela “mimi” Lintrup, Petra “Petra” Stoker, Zainab “zAAz” Turkie, and Anja “aNNja” Vasalic. With the exception of aNNja, all of the G2 players most recently switched over from CS:GO after competing under the XSET organization for most of 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier to resume online on Oct. 27

The North American VCT Last Chance Qualifier will resume play on Wednesday, Oct. 27 with online matches after a chaotic start to the event forced it to be postponed at the beginning of the original second day. The bracket remains the same and will pick up where it left off...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to watch the PGL Stockholm Major

The wait is nearly over, CS:GO fans. The PGL Stockholm Major, the first Valve-sponsored tournament since 2019, will run from Oct. 26 to Nov. 7. Some of the best teams in the world will be fighting for their share of the $2 million prize pool and a chance to make history.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Every card change in Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.18

Legends of Runeterra’s upcoming Patch 2.18 is bringing a wealth of changes to many cards within the meta. There are 28 buffs and nerfs that will bring up underdog cards and hamstring stronger lists. Ten of these changes will be affecting champions. While there aren’t as many changes as the last time a large-scale update happened, these will still surely shake up the meta due to the number of top contenders being brought down, alongside some sizable buffs.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy