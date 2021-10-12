IiTzTimmy, NiceWigg, and Apryze highlight final entries into NA ALGS Pro League
Just like that, the ALGS Preseason Qualifiers are done, and there are now 40 North American teams ready to compete in the Apex Legends Global Series Pro League. The last day of qualifying was plenty intense; teams battled not only for the victory and a guaranteed spot in the Pro League but also placement points, since the top 16 ranked teams without a win over the course of all four preseason qualifiers would receive the final tickets into Pro League.dotesports.com
