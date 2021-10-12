CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milan, WI

Italian gaming group Sisal files for IPO on Milan Stock Exchange

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Italian gaming group Sisal said on Tuesday it had filed for an initial public offering (IPO) to list its shares on the Milan Stock Exchange. Sisal, which was bought by CVC Capital Partners in 2016, said IPO would consist of shares sold by the private equity firm.

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Online-learning platform Udemy to offer 14.5 million shares in IPO priced at $27 to $29 each

Online-learning platform Udemy Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 14.5 million shares priced at $27 to $29 each. The company would raise $420.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of almost $4 billion, based on the 137.4 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "UDMY." Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 11 banks. Proceeds of the deal will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital,...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Fitch analyst says Apollo provided more clarity on Athene integration

Fitch analyst Dafina Dunmore said Apollo Global Management caught Wall Street's attention on Tuesday when it projected it'll double its assets under management to $1 trillion and also provided specifics about the benefits of its pending combination with insurance annuities specialist Athene Holding Ltd. . "A one trillion number is hard to ignore...also the stock has had somewhat of a discount because of a lack of understanding of the synergies with Athene," Dunmore told MarketWatch. Apollo provided clarity on the economics of its relationship with Athene going forward, including the benefits of charging origination fees on the total amount...
BUSINESS
wtaq.com

PayPal in talks to buy Pinterest – source

(Reuters) -Payments giant PayPal Holdings Inc is in talks to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest Inc, according to a person directly familiar with the matter. The companies have discussed a potential price of $70 per share, which would value Pinterest at around $39 billion, according to Bloomberg News. The price would represent a 26% premium to Pinterest’s closing price of $55.58 on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Milan, WI
wtaq.com

Delivery Hero buys minority stake in grocery delivery startup Gorillas

BERLIN (Reuters) – Delivery Hero said on Tuesday it had invested $235 billion in the Berlin-based grocery delivery company Gorillas, amid a boom in rapid delivery services. The purchase means Delivery Hero will own 8% of the fast-growing startup which operates in nine countries and has coveted ‘unicorn’ status little more than a year after its foundation.
BERLIN, WI
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TechCrunch

Inside Expensify’s IPO filing

GitLab, for example, went public last week. The DevOps giant raised its price range, priced above that interval and then shot higher once shares began to trade. It’s a great time to go public for tech companies with growth stories. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
MarketWatch

Crypto exchange Bakkt, owned by ICE, falls in trade debut on NYSE

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. , the digital asset marketplace that was launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange , fell on Monday in its first day trading, down around 2%. Its debut on the ICE-owned NYSE marks the consummation of its merger with special purpose acquisition corp, or SPAC, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings , which it combined with in a deal with an enterprise value of about $2.1 billion. SPACs are companies that raise funds by going public and then acquire a business or businesses. VPC is backed by Chicago-based Victory Park Capital. Bakkt is headed Gavin Michael who was head of technology for Citigroup Inc.'s global consumer bank.
STOCKS
CNN

Hertz files for a new IPO

New York (CNN Business) — Hertz is going public again. The rental car company, which filed for bankruptcy early in the pandemic and emerged on June 30, has filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering. The company signaled its plans for the IPO in...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Is Recent IPO Stock Warby Parker a Buy?

Warby Parker has strong name recognition and strong customer retention. There are many growth drivers for the business, both internal and external. There are also risks. For example, the company isn't profitable yet. There have been a record number of IPOs so far in 2021, far beyond what you might...
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

Stronghold digital mining files for $100M IPO

Stronghold has filed the S-1 form to go public with an estimated 100 million dollars IPO. Stronghold will list its A-stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under SDIG. Strongholds Digital, a mining company, could soon list around six million shares for an IPO on Nasdaq. With the recent craze in crypto, it’s an exciting time for Stronghold. Their IPO has been planning on pricing up 5,882,352 shares from $16-$18 per share. The average proposed price puts this at around 100 million dollars.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Cvc Capital Partners#Italian#Reuters#The Milan Stock Exchange#The Uk National Lottery#Intercos#Ariston Thermo#Eni#Deutsche Bank Equita Sim
MarketWatch

Milan Laser hair removal company files to go public

Milan Laser Inc., the profitable Nebraska-based laser hair removal company, has filed to go public. The company has not yet determined how many shares it will offering in its initial public offering, the expected pricing of the IPO or the number of shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO. The company did said it have three classes of common stock. The Class A shares to offered in the IPO will have one per share, while Class B and Class C shares will initially have 10 votes. The company expects its shares to list on the NYSE under the ticker...
BEAUTY & FASHION
investmentu.com

Udemy IPO: EdTech Unicorn Filing Information for Investors

Paperwork for the Udemy IPO is now public for investors. The online learning platform is going public on the Nasdaq under the ticket UDMY. Let’s look at the details…. Eren Bali, Oktay Caglar and Gagan Biyani founded Udemy in 2010. The three partnered together to achieve a common goal: make quality education accessible to all. The solution was to develop an online learning platform targeted at students and professionals.
MARKETS
Fortune

Digital wine club Winc files IPO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Digital wine club Winc is going public, filing an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WBEV." The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $14 and...
RETAIL
Fortune

This Pennsylvania Bitcoin miner just filed for a massive IPO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Even when Bitcoin was selling at $47,000 in mid-September, “mining” the world’s leading cryptocurrency ranked as probably the most world’s most lucrative legal enterprise. The Bitcoin picture provided a business school-worthy case study in how the combination of soaring prices and barriers to entry were leading to astounding profitability for the entrenched players. By September, Bitcoin was selling for over four times the $11,000 it fetched a year earlier, when the industry was already making good money. But a crackdown in China and a severe shortage of the semiconductors used in mining computers rendered the industry a lot less competitive, handing a bigger share of the market, and far fatter profits, to the established producers that already had plenty of machines, and just kept minting coins.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Tire Business

Sentury Tire completes IPO; stock trading on Shenzhen Exchange

SHENZHEN, China — The Shenzhen Stock Exchange has begun listing Qingdao Sentury Tire Co. Ltd.'s stock, making Sentury the 10th Chinese tire company to be publicly listed. The company's stock began trading on Sept. 11, under the stock code 002984, with an issue price of 18.96 Yuan/share ($2.95) and an issue price-earnings ratio of 16.6 times, Sentury said.
ECONOMY
Money Morning

Why Volvo Stock Is Not a Buy Right After the IPO

Volvo stock could go public in a matter of weeks. The Swedish carmaker announced the IPO at the start of October. If all goes well, this could put the company ahead in the electric vehicle race. According to Allied Market Research, the EV industry could exceed $800 billion in value...
BUSINESS
WWD

Intercos Group Starts Procedures to List on Italian Bourse

MILAN — Cosmetics manufacturer Intercos Group is to list on the Italian Bourse, after several false starts over the years. The free float required for the listing will be achieved through a private placement reserved for qualified investors in Europe and the U.K. and foreign institutional investors. The placement will...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy