Google Play was flooded by a wave of unofficial games based on the Squid Game series. The most popular of them was downloaded over a million times before it was removed. The world has gone Squid Game crazy and this mania is also visible in video games. We've already written about the projects based on Netflix series, which are created in Roblox and mods for Minecraft. However, not only fans show such creativity. Mobile developers have also decided to take a slice of this 'hypecake'. And they do not mind not having the rights to the brand.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO