Montana coronavirus report

As of Tuesday, Oct. 12, the state reports that 1,037,832 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 494,537 Montanans — 54% of the eligible population — have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 160,896 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,227 new cases since the most recent report, 12,333 active cases, and 146,469 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 8,053 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 489 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 2,094 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on Saturday or Sunday. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.