One of the few “feel good” stories to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic was that pet adoption was at an all-time high, with some shelters running out of adoptable animals entirely. The influx of pets matched with the challenges of reduced staff and following pandemic protocol has forced animal clinics to make clients wait anywhere from 1-3 weeks to be seen by a veterinarian in the East Long Beach area. For pet emergency hospitals, clients can expect to wait anywhere between 4-6 hours after they check-in if they are able to be seen that day.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO