Reba McEntire Nabs A Massive Roster Of All-Female Openers For Tour

By Hayden Brooks
 8 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Reba McEntire 's upcoming "Reba: Live in Concert Tour" will see the country icon hit the stage with an all-female lineup.

On Monday (October 11), McEntire announced that various shows on the upcoming 2021 trek will include the likes of Brandy Clark , Hannah Dasher , Caylee Hammack , Reyna Roberts , Caitlyn Smith , Brittney Spencer and Tenille Townes . McEntire's announcement follows the trend of 2019 tours from Carrie Underwood , Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris , which included all-female line ups.

"We're more selective of the things we do," McEntire previously told Billboard of her touring strategy. "On this tour, we’re going back out in January. We’ll do three shows a weekend, where I used to do four."

Word of McEntire’s opening acts for her trek, which starts in mid-January 2022 and ends in March, arrived after the release of her three-part box set, Revived, Remixed, Revisited . For the project, the superstar reimagined 30 of her biggest hits. Among the reinterpretation include a new version of "Does He Love You” featuring Dolly Parton .

Tickets to "Reba: Live in Concert Tour" go on sale on Friday (October 15) at 10 AM local time via McEntire's official website , as well as Live Nation.

