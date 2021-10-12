CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gala celebrates Globe theater

Rancho Santa Fe Review
Rancho Santa Fe Review
 8 days ago

Theater lovers from all over the region turned out to show support for The Old Globe theater at its 2021 Globe Gala on Sept. 25 at the Globe’s Copley Plaza and Lowell Davies Festival Theatre at San Diego’s Balboa Park.

The event included entertainment by Broadway performer Joshua Henry and the Cowling Band and dinner by the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

