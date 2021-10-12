Election 2021: Prop 120 will drop property taxes — at least for some

DENVER (CBS4)– Off-year elections tend to be sleepers. Not Colorado’s 2021 election, which takes place on Nov. 2. There are three statewide measures and more than 125 local ballot questions. One of the local initiatives is being challenged in court before the election even happens. (credit: CBS) Denver’s City Attorney has filed an eleventh-hour challenge to a question on the November ballot. Initiated Ordinance 303 would require the City to clean up homeless encampments within 72 hours. The City Attorney says because the City allocates resources among many competing priorities, it has control over the timing and manner in which it responds...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO