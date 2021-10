Editor’s note: The Nov. 2 local election ballot contains two Las Cruces Public Schools questions: 1) the bond issue, and 2) the mill levy. Check the back of your ballot to ensure that you vote on both questions. The LCPS questions are on the ballot for all qualified voters who live in the school district. That means you can vote on the LCPS bond and mill levy along with your votes in city council, school board and soil and water conservation district elections, or you can vote in the school bond election and soil and water conservation district election even if your city council race and school board race are not on this year’s ballot.

