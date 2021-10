Former NFL offensive lineman and Audacy NFL Insider Ross Tucker joined Bull & Fox to talk about Baker Mayfield's injury, why this is as close to a must-win game as it gets for the Browns, Von Miller's comments about his approach to this game, how important it is to get Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin back, the Bengals' matchup with the Ravens and more.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO