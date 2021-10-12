Joc Pederson in Braves starting lineup for Game 4

"Pearl Jam" will make his first appearance in the Atlanta Braves starting rotation in Game 4 on Tuesday afternoon.

That's right. Outfielder Joc Pederson will make his series debut tonight, replacing Eddie Rosario in the lineup.

Pederson, whose pearls have caused a lot of speculation and conversation, has been used a pinch-hitter up until now. He's gone 3-for-3 with two home runs in this NLDS series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Charlie Morton will be on the mound coming off of short rest. He'll help the Braves close the series tonight.