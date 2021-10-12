CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joc Pederson in Braves starting lineup for Game 4

By Midday Show w/ Andy, Randy
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 8 days ago
"Pearl Jam" will make his first appearance in the Atlanta Braves starting rotation in Game 4 on Tuesday afternoon.

That's right. Outfielder Joc Pederson will make his series debut tonight, replacing Eddie Rosario in the lineup.

Pederson, whose pearls have caused a lot of speculation and conversation, has been used a pinch-hitter up until now. He's gone 3-for-3 with two home runs in this NLDS series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Charlie Morton will be on the mound coming off of short rest. He'll help the Braves close the series tonight.

92.9 The Game

Is Freddie Freeman more Chipper Jones or Dale Murphy?

The Braves are heading to the NLCS for the second consecutive season. A lot can be said about the perseverance of this squad coming back from the arms of defeat yet again, but it all comes down to the leader of the clubhouse. Freddie Freeman was at the center of...
MLB
92.9 The Game

