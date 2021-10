Justin and I discuss a shakeup in the College Football Top 5, and another on the horizon, as #3 Iowa is set to host #4 Penn State on Saturday. Plus, with Clemson seemingly out, Oregon stumbling last weekend, and Ohio State creeping back into the picture, the CFB playoff landscape is wildly jumbled. Could we be in store for an all-SEC/Big 10 playoff, or can Cincinnati or another Group of 5 team finally crash the party. The guys run down all the scenarios that are shaping up so far. Then, a preview of the NFL Draft prospects suiting up on Thursday and Friday.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO