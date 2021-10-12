First responders find dead body after Campbell County structure fire on Monday

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A female was found dead by first responders following a Monday morning fire in Campbell County, according to officials. At approximately 6:38 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, authorities say that members of Campbell County Public Safety and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office were notified about a structure fire with at least one person trapped inside at 271 Candlemakers Lane in Rustburg.