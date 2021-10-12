'The Rescue' documentary is not just about cave-diving, but the triumph of the human spirit

When 12 Thai boys and their 25 year-old soccer coach were trapped in the Tham Luang cave after a storm flooded it in June 2018, there was a global tightening of muscles. Surely, the most logistically-minded pundits and experts thought, they would not be able to survive under such conditions, and for so many days without food or warmth. But they did. And what became even more compelling than the fact of the rescue was how they were rescued—by a group of highly experienced, middle-aged cave divers, mostly from the U.K., and with the boys and coach purposefully rendered unconscious during their exit from the cave.

