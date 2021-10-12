CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Letter to the editor: Gianforte needs to do his job

Missoulian
 8 days ago

No problem here in Montana, Gov. Greg Gianforte. Daily new COVID infections are only up 2,000% in Montana since June. Why not just go to the Texas-Mexican border and participate in a political stunt about border security which has no measurable effect on Montanans? You take this errant and misguided trip while simultaneously directing your administration to defend a bogus indefensible rule on mask use that is sharply criticized and labeled as misinformation by scientists, including 18 epidemiologists in the state Department of Public Health.

Letter to the Editor: Do your patriotic duty

The notion that you have an unfettered right to refuse to be vaccinated is just wrong. Although our constitution guarantees certain freedoms to individuals, not one comes without restrictions. You have the right to speak, but not cause a stampede in the theater, worship as you please, but not perform human sacrifice, to bear arms, but not to carry a sawed-off shotgun. You only have the right to be free from searches that are unreasonable, without probable cause. Our constitution clearly puts community, society, the nation ahead of the rights of the individual. The Founders read and incorporated the works of Hobbes, Locke, Rousseau and Kant. These political theorists refined the idea of the “Social Contract”. They deplored the notion of an absence of political order or a “State of Nature” in which the individual owed no duty to members of society. To avoid anarchy, we all enter a sacred contract with others to establish a political community, a civil society. All of the rights we enjoy in our republic are granted in return for acceptance of this sacred duty to respect and defend the rights of others. The Founders embraced this duty to community and nation. Just as our nation has the power to deny us many freedoms, even conscript us to go to war to defend our society, so too can society demand that we do our duty in this war against a deadly pandemic. Do your patriotic duty. Get vaccinated to protect yourself, your community, your country.
Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Stop mailing flyers

Politicians who campaign on fighting global warming, and send out "vote for me flyers" in the mail, are contradicting what they are running for. I will not vote for politicians who send out paper ads. I feel that politicians need to campaign face-to-face while they try to get in office.
Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Recognize scientific truths

I urge leadership in helping your congressional colleagues and your fellow Montanans understand the importance of passing the pending budget package. Exemplifying this need is a recent electricity resource decision by NorthWestern Energy. It will build a methane-fueled generator in Laurel, Montana that will annually emit 600,000 tons of CO2. Overwhelming scientific evidence points to this greenhouse gas as a primary cause of climate degradation that brings incalculably large costs to human society. NorthWestern’s officers and board chose fossil fuel profits over consumers. They could easily have directed their talented planners to select clean energy sources.
Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Who will take responsibility?

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, I could not believe the report on the national news. Montana has the distinction of having the most persons hospitalized for COVID-19! Montana lags the nation in the population of vaccinated persons - only 49% compared to the U.S. rate of 57%. To me these numbers...
Montana State
Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Money doesn't trickle down

Recently Montana state Sen. Greg Hertz, (R), SD6, wrote his opposition to raising taxes on corporations. He argued that corporate tax costs ultimately get passed on to workers and consumers, i.e. if corporations pay higher taxes they will pay their employees less and charge customers more. Do we want to...
Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Same day voter registration

An answer/question on "Jeopardy" was about same day voter registration, and made me appreciate how lucky I am to live in Montana. Seems like a few years ago, a majority of us dumb Montanans voted in favor of same day registration, but the 2021 Republican-dominated Legislature, in its wisdom, decided that they are way smarter than us, and overrode "the will of the people."
Missoulian

Montanans sharply divided on congressional districts

Montanans remained sharply divided Tuesday over how the state’s two congressional districts should be drawn, just days before the debate is narrowed to a single map. In six hours of testimony before the state Districting and Apportionment Commission, conservatives argued for compact districts that divided the state west from east and decried calls for competitiveness as irrelevant. The meeting at the state Capitol was livestreamed with witnesses testifying in person and by Zoom.
Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Help move justice forward

Regarding the municipal judge elections, I’m writing to endorse Jennifer Streano for District 1 and Eli Parker for District 2. I know them both as competent, dedicated, and effective public defenders. They will bring a much-needed understanding and compassion to the Missoula’s municipal court system. I also heartily endorse Jacob...
Greg Gianforte
Missoulian

Missoula County records 8 more COVID deaths

The Missoula City-County Health Department recorded eight additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday. That brings the number of county residents who have died due to the disease to 25 in just the month of October. In September, 19 people died in the county. Some of the deaths occurred over the weekend...
Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Anderson is true public servant

I was born and raised in Montana, moving to Missoula 60 years ago. Four years ago, I met Stacie Anderson on her campaign trail. She was elected to the Missoula City Council that year and is now seeking re-election in Ward 5. I was immediately impressed with this young woman...
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
Missoulian

Tester wilderness bill hits Daines demand

Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester’s Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act received qualified U.S. Forest Service support, but faces a challenge from Republican Sen. Steve Daines. Daines is demanding that other wilderness study areas get returned to general use in return for his support. S. 1493 would designate 79,060 acres of new federal...
Missoulian

Montana leads country in COVID cases per 100k

Montana became the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the country Tuesday morning. The New York Times COVID tracker moved Montana into the top slot as the state hit 97 cases per 100,000 people per day. Idaho and Wyoming follow with 78 cases and...
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: McGahey should recognize his hypocrisy

Jim Callison, your comments are right on about Kim McGahey’s “Have the courage of your convictions” rant. How disappointing Kim affiliates with the Republican party, whose policies make global warming worse — exiting the Paris Climate Accord instead of leading the effort and weakening vehicle mileage standards, to name a couple — and threaten to destroy Summit County’s forests and private property due to wildfires.
Missoulian

Missoula judicial candidates debate court strategies

Judicial candidates sparred over Missoula Municipal Court strategies and tactics in handling misdemeanor offenses at a Missoula City Club forum Monday. Hosted by ABC Fox Montana anchor Angela Marshall, the forum gave the six candidates a platform to answer questions about how they would approach presiding over municipal court cases.
Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Marijuana tax a 'cheap shot'

Here are two points regarding the proposed tax on marijuana sales in Missoula. First, civic leaders argue that visitors — tourists — place demands on city services but don’t pay the taxes to support them. They imply that visitors will be disproportionately large customers of marijuana, so the tax would have them pay some “fair share” for the city services they use. In 1985 the town of West Yellowstone had fewer than 800 year-round residents, but a summer population that swelled to over 10,000. The town petitioned the state legislature for a 3% “resort tax” to help cover the costs of providing city services (ambulance, fire, police protection, etc.). Missoula is hardly in that position. Today, a handful of small towns in Montana have a resort tax.
Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Residents' Rights Month

During the month of October, Missoula Aging Services is celebrating Residents’ Rights Month, a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care residents have made to better our community. The theme for Residents' Rights Month 2021 is “Reclaiming My Rights, My Home, My Life,” to acknowledge the impact...
Missoulian

Letter to the editor: Switch to greenhouse farming

I am a 7th grader at Meadow Hill Middle School, and I am learning about water conservation. I now realize that I am very lucky to live in a place like Montana where we haven’t had to worry about our water running out. But others aren’t so lucky. Out of...
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Social Security crisis

The only person less thrilled than President Joe Biden about his frequent comparisons to former President Jimmy Carter is Carter himself. To America, the comparison is clear: Biden is dragging the United States from crisis to crisis, causing rising prices on everything from gas to lettuce and crippling inflation, laying the ground for a national security collapse, and jeopardizing our global standing on financial and economic fronts.
