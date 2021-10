Throughout the history of the Black struggle for freedom, music—especially the kind made by human voices—has been a powerful tool of protest. The chants heard at today’s marches draw on the tradition of early American church music and spirituals, styles that have been refined by Black people since the days of enslavement. Sung in the fields while enslaved people were at work, this music carries the rhythm of manual labor in its bones, but its harmonies are those of defiance and resilience, of a longing for freedom and the hope and determination to make that dream a reality.

MUSIC ・ 12 HOURS AGO