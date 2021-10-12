CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Gunmen Abduct 3 Catholic Seminarians in Nigeria's Northwest

By Associated Press
Voice of America
 8 days ago

LAGOS, NIGERIA — Gunmen seized three student priests from a Catholic seminary in Nigeria's northwest Kaduna state, police and school authorities said Tuesday. The assailants stormed the Christ The King Major Seminary late Monday night and opened fire at the cafeteria where five of the students were sitting after dinner, according to the Rev. Joseph Hayab, chairman of the Kaduna state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Northwest Nigeria Facing 'Brewing Humanitarian Crisis'

Maryam Aliyu and her six children were lying next to each other fast asleep when gunmen broke into their home in northwest Nigeria. "Suddenly I saw light all over me. I came out of the mosquito net and there were four men with AK-47s," the 25-year-old said. "They pointed their...
AFRICA
persecution.org

Priest Abducted After Morning Mass in Nigeria

10/19/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) –Father Godfrey Chimezie of St. Theresa’s Parish, Abia State, was abducted by gunmen last week after attending morning mass. “The kidnappers forced him out of his Toyota Corolla car and bundled him into their SUV jeep and escaped,” an eyewitness told The News Agency of...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic School#Gunmen#Priests#Lagos#Ap#Hausa
TheAtlantaVoice

US, Haiti seek release of 17 missionaries snatched by gang

U.S. officials are working with Haitian authorities to try to secure the release of 12 adults and five children with a U.S.-based missionary group who were abducted over the weekend by a gang notorious for killings, kidnappings and extortion. The group was snatched by the 400 Mawozo gang, which controls the Croix-des-Bouquets area east of the capital of Port-au-Prince, police […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Nigerian youths protest a year after bloody crackdown

Nigerian youths held memorial protests in Lagos and Abuja on Wednesday, one year after security forces violently suppressed mass protests against police brutality and bad governance. Last year's rallies began over brutality by the SARS special police unit but snowballed into protests over bad governance in the largest mass demonstrations in Nigeria's modern history.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Nigerian police fire tear gas at anniversary of protest

Nigerian police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos the country's largest city, as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against alleged police brutality on Wednesday.One year ago, thousands marched in Nigeria for the #EndSARS movement to protest the activities of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit accused of police brutality.The police on Wednesday fired tear gas at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos, a key site of those protests, according to witnesses and video shot by The Associated Press. While people ran away, one officer shot at a protester in a bid to arrest...
ADVOCACY
persecution.org

Myanmar Junta Burns Church and Houses After Arresting Civilians

10/17/2021 Myanmar (International Christian Concern) – In a “clearance operation” aimed at eliminating the opposition in Chin state, the Burmese Army (Tatmadaw) set an entire village on fire—including a Baptist church and a dozen other buildings— before arresting several civilians. The fighting between the Tatmadaw and Chinland Defense Forces (CDF)...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
AFP

African envoys head to Eswatini as another protester killed

One person died and at least 80 people were injured in pro-democracy protests in Eswatini Wednesday, a union leader said, as African nations deployed envoys to try to stem the unrest. At least 29 people have now died this year as police clashed with protesters in some of the worst unrest in the southern African country's history.
AFRICA
The Independent

Anatomy of a kidnapping: Haitian woman recounts abduction

When Doris Michel steps outside her home in Haiti, she packs her bulletproof vest and tries to use a bulletproof car.Ever since her father was kidnapped last month in the capital of Port-au-Prince the 34-year-old Haitian-American woman won’t take any chances. She already travels with one bodyguard, and when she feels extra unsafe, she takes two.“The insecurity in Haiti has been something that has been going on for years, but now it’s taken a turn that’s just unbearable,” she said.Her 85-year-old father, a Vietnam veteran, was abducted in late September, along with his driver and a friend who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Growing in numbers and power, criminal gangs terrorize Haiti

Last week's kidnapping in broad daylight of 17 US and Canadian missionaries and their families in the Haitian capital highlighted criminal gangs' growing hold on the country, fueled by a deep political crisis and the powerlessness of the judicial system. Cases of kidnappings have more than doubled over the past year as gangs have grown increasingly numerous and powerful, leaving an already weak police force unable to cope. In the most recent kidnapping on Saturday outside Port-au-Prince, members of the brazen 400 Mawozo gang are demanding $17 million for the release of the missionaries and their families, according to Haitian officials. More than 600 cases of kidnappings for ransom were recorded in the first three quarters of 2021, compared to 231 during the same period last year, according to the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, a Haitian civil society group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Killing of Greek LGBTQ activist was 'hate crime', family says

The brutal killing of a prominent Greek-American HIV activist in Athens three years ago was a "hate crime", the victim's family said Wednesday as six defendants went on trial in what the LGBTQ community considers an important case for gay rights in the country. The defendants, who include two police officers, face up to 10 years in prison if convicted over the fatal beating of 33-year-old Zacharias Kostopoulos on September 21, 2018 in central Athens. Proceedings were initially delayed after one of the defendants -- the owner of a jewellery store -- failed to turn up, and in the presence of more than 40 witnesses who will be called by the prosecution during the trial, a judicial source told AFP. Kostopoulos, who went by his artistic name "Zak / Zackie Oh", was an HIV-positive drag queen and advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ community and HIV-positive people when he died in a rundown part of the Greek capital at the age of 33.
SOCIETY
BBC

Russia investigates prison torture allegations after videos leaked

Russian authorities are investigating allegations of torture and rape in the prison system, after leaked videos appeared to show inmates being abused. More than a thousand videos were leaked to the human rights group Gulagu.net, which claims the footage proves hundreds of people have been tortured. One video appears to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Essence

Olympic Distance Runner Agnes Tirop, 25, Found Dead

Her husband, Ibrahim Rotich, was arrested and will be charged with her murder after attempting to the flee the country. On Wednesday October 13, two-time world championship bronze medalist Agnes Tirop was found dead in her home in Kenya. The Olympic runner was discovered with stab wounds near her abdomen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Inmate who leaked Russia prison rape video seeks French asylum

The former inmate behind a video leak showing alleged rape and torture inside a Russian prison said he could no longer keep the explosive revelations to himself, speaking to AFP from France where he is now seeking asylum. Other clips showed prisoners urinating on other inmates, as well as graphic images of rape.  
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailynewsen.com

A filtration of videos shows wild tortures and violations in Russian prisons

Thousands of Russians have attended horrified to filtering a series of videos and photos that give prisoners to prisoners in several prisons in the country. The leaks were published by the Gulagu-Net NGO, which claims to have more than 40 gigs of videos, documents and photos that prove abuses. The Kremlin is investigating and the first resignation has already been produced.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy