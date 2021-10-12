Gunmen Abduct 3 Catholic Seminarians in Nigeria's Northwest
LAGOS, NIGERIA — Gunmen seized three student priests from a Catholic seminary in Nigeria's northwest Kaduna state, police and school authorities said Tuesday. The assailants stormed the Christ The King Major Seminary late Monday night and opened fire at the cafeteria where five of the students were sitting after dinner, according to the Rev. Joseph Hayab, chairman of the Kaduna state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria.www.voanews.com
Comments / 0