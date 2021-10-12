Fresh Bucks Public Lottery Application Now Open

The Fresh Bucks Public Lottery is now open for applications! The application opened yesterday, October 11th, and will stay open until October 29th, 2021.

Eligible Seattle households may submit a Public Lottery application for $40 in Fresh Bucks benefits to use on fruit and vegetable purchases starting in 2022. Residents may apply online or over the phone ((206) 684-2489). Only one application per household is required.

With Fresh Bucks electronic benefits, which was just launched on October 4th of this year, your monthly benefits will be loaded on your card every month, which means no more waiting for paper vouchers to arrive in the mail!

All eligible, unduplicated applications received within the Public Lottery application period will be entered into a public lottery. Your chances of being selected in the lottery are the same whether you apply online or over the phone.

Even if you are already a Fresh Bucks customer, you still need to apply for the 2022 benefits year. If you are contacted by a partner organization, you may be enrolled into the program without submitting a Public Lottery application. Otherwise, we invite you to apply to the lottery.

To apply, you will need the following information: