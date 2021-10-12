CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresh Bucks Public Lottery Application Now Open

By Aditi Kulkarni
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 8 days ago

The Fresh Bucks Public Lottery is now open for applications! The application opened yesterday, October 11th, and will stay open until October 29th, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXm9U_0cOzQwSs00

Eligible Seattle households may submit a Public Lottery application for $40 in Fresh Bucks benefits to use on fruit and vegetable purchases starting in 2022. Residents may apply online or over the phone ((206) 684-2489). Only one application per household is required.

With Fresh Bucks electronic benefits, which was just launched on October 4th of this year, your monthly benefits will be loaded on your card every month, which means no more waiting for paper vouchers to arrive in the mail!

All eligible, unduplicated applications received within the Public Lottery application period will be entered into a public lottery. Your chances of being selected in the lottery are the same whether you apply online or over the phone.

Even if you are already a Fresh Bucks customer, you still need to apply for the 2022 benefits year. If you are contacted by a partner organization, you may be enrolled into the program without submitting a Public Lottery application. Otherwise, we invite you to apply to the lottery.

To apply, you will need the following information:

  • Number of people in your household
  • Total household income
  • Current home address
  • Your Fresh Bucks Card Number (for current Fresh Bucks customers only)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nuqn7_0cOzQwSs00

Comments / 0

 

Seattle, Washington

Seattle Center Readies the Grounds for the Opening of Climate Pledge Arena

As Climate Pledge Arena prepares to open the world’s most sustainable arena and many resident arts and cultural organizations return to in-person events, Seattle Center has quietly upgraded campus amenities and readied the grounds. Multiple redevelopment initiatives have updated campus spaces and created new attractions to enhance the visitor experience in anticipation of the millions of event attendees who will pass through the 74-acre campus.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

LEVY DOLLARS AT WORK | Now open to riders: New 4th Ave protected bike lane through downtown Seattle is officially complete – come check it out!

This past weekend, crews completed the final sections of the new 4th Avenue protected bike lane through downtown Seattle, with connections to the broader Center City Bike Network in and around downtown Seattle. This project was made possible with tax dollars from the Levy to Move Seattle. Thank you, Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Board of Park Commissioners to hold a Public Hearing on Inner Loop Use at Green Lake Park

The Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 28 on a proposed policy change regarding use of the inner loop at Green Lake Park. This policy change would restrict all bicycles, skateboards, roller blades, and other wheeled recreation uses from using the inner loop until further notice. This would not apply to a person with a disability who uses wheeled equipment.
SEATTLE, WA
