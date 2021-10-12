CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie's Eternals Character Has A Tragic Superhero Weakness

By Shania Russell
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's "Eternals" is weeks away from arriving in theaters, which means we're finally getting some details about Earth's first superheroes. Though this group of immortal protectors have apparently walked the Earth for over 7,000 years, their introduction comes four phases into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the planet faces the kind of threat that they cannot ignore. But before dealing with the mysterious "emergence," they'll have to get the band back together and round up the scattered members of their family.

HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Spotted Shopping In LA After Dinner With Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller — Photo

Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping in a chic gray outfit after dinner with her ex, Johnny Lee Miller. Could a full-blown reignited romance be in the works?. Angelina Jolie, 46, may have just fueled romance rumors with global pop star The Weeknd, 31, but lately, she’s garnered even more buzz around reuniting with her ex-husband, Johnny Lee Miller, 48. The Maleficent actress was spotted shopping in LA after having dinner with her ex, raising curiosity about the nature of the former couple’s relationship. Could another A-list couple reunite after years of separation?
CinemaBlend

Angelina Jolie Spotted Out With The Weeknd Again, And The Rumor Mill Has More Spark Than Tom Cruise And Hayley Atwell

Most of the talk surrounding Angelina Jolie in recent months has either had to do with her ongoing divorce from her ex Brad Pitt or had to do with her upcoming Marvel Phase Four release The Eternals. Now, however, she’s been seen out to dinner with popular crooner The Weeknd not once, but twice. You know what that means: tongues are wagging. It's not the first time this has happened to some major celebrities in recent months, either (See: Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell).
Hello Magazine

Angelina Jolie's rare comment about home near ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pritt divorced in 2019, but the actress still lives nearby to her ex-husband -and there's a heartfelt reason why. When speaking to Vogue for their March issue, Angelina was interviewed from her house which is the former estate of American film director Cecil B DeMille. It wasn't the glitz and glam that convinced her, she admitted that she actually chose this particular mansion because it was close to Brad.
SheKnows

Angelina Jolie Is One Gorgeous Daredevil in These 'ELLE' Photos Taken High in the Sky

After a tumultuous year battling ex-husband Brad Pitt over their divorce and child custody issues, Angelina Jolie is looking rather peaceful in her latest ELLE magazine cover for their November 2021 Women in Hollywood issue. She looks relaxed and stunning (and aging backward) in these new photos. The photo shoot had her suspended over a pool while she just hung in the air and sipped some tea — and we have a feeling she has a lot of tea to dish. But it’s the gorgeous, sky-high image in a hammock while holding The Eternals comic book that has her looking so happy with...
ETOnline.com

Angelina Jolie Shoves Salma Hayek's Face Into Her Birthday Cake: Watch!

Angelina Jolie got very into her Eternals co-star Salma Hayek's birthday traditions! Hayek opened up about her recent birthday on Thursday night during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "There was no birthday party," the 55-year-old actress said. "All of those people were crashers. I said, 'I don't want a...
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Angelina Jolie At ‘Eternals’ World Premiere

It was a family affair at the world premiere of Marvel Studios‘ Eternals that took place last night at Dolby theater in Hollywood. Actress Angelina Jolie and five of her kids showed up on the blue carpet looking lovely. The 46-year-old mom made an appearance looking like a Goddess with a flowy gown and gold chin cuff! Her kids were also in tow, Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Missing from the event was 17-year-old son Pax.
The Hollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek Explains Viral Angelina Jolie Cake-Smashing Video

On Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Salma Hayek shared the story behind her Marvel Studios’ Eternals co-star Angelina Jolie smashing her face into a birthday cake in a video that went viral last month. When host Jimmy Kimmel asked about her 55th birthday celebration last month, Hayek clarified, “There was no birthday party. All of those people were crashers. I said, ‘I don’t want a birthday party this year.’ I had to work all day. Twenty-five people, that I told them there is no birthday party, showed up anyway,” she said, referring to the bash documented in her September Instagram post.  In the...
Variety

‘Eternals’ Stars Skip Elle Event ‘Out of an Abundance of Caution’ After Possible COVID-19 Exposure

“Eternals” stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff and director Chloé Zhao did not attend Elle’s Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday night due to possible exposure to COVID-19. “Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events,” a Disney spokesperson told Variety. Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia made the announcement during the event, saying that they “were just exposed, so to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super isolation.” It is...
