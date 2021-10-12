The Final Shot Of The Many Saints Of Newark Was A Reshoot Filmed Against A Green Screen [Exclusive]
"The Many Saints of Newark," the "Sopranos" prequel movie that's earned mostly mixed reviews (I liked it!), is currently streaming on HBO Max, and it's been there for a few weeks. With that in mind, I think anyone who wanted to see the movie likely watched it already, right? Still, I guess to be safe, I should tell you right here that there are spoilers in this story, so take caution.www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 0