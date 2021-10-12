CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

WatchOS 8.0.1 Fixes Issues With Apple Watch Series 3

By Editorial Guidelines
lifewire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new watchOS 8.0.1 update addresses the problems that some Apple Watch Series 3 owners have been facing with the new operating system. Apple Watch Series 3 users have had some problems with watchOS 8 since its launch last month, which Apple hopes to fix with the latest watchOS 8.0.1 update. While the watchOS 8.0.1 update notes don't get too specific, they state that it addresses the issue of Accessibility settings not appearing for some users. The update also should fix the problem of software update progress not displaying properly.

www.lifewire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get a Pair of Sony Wireless Headphones for Under $40

Sony has established itself as one of the most trusted brands in the headphones space, winning a number of accolades (including an RS Essentials 2020 award) for its sleek designs, reliable sound, and modern technology. But Sony headphones have traditionally been on the pricier side, setting you back at least a couple of bills for a decent set of cans. That all changes with the Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones. An Amazon exclusive, these wireless headphones are on sale right now for just $38. That’s $200 less than most Sony models, and cheaper than even most knockoff brands on Amazon. Amazon Buy: Sony WH-CH510...
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

Apple Watch Series 7 Shipments Extend to November

You now can preorder an Apple Watch 7, but you may be waiting by the mailbox for several weeks before it arrives. Apple Watch Series 7 preorders officially went live Friday morning, but customers have reported long wait times for actual shipments, according to MacRumors. Consumers are saying that certain makes of Apple's new wearable won't actually show up until November. These extended delivery estimates impact certain aluminum and steel configurations.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watchos#Software Update#The Apple Watch Series 3#Watchos 7 5
lifewire.com

How to Delete Duplicate Photos on iPhone

To delete duplicate photos: Open Photos app, Albums > Select, tap the photos you want to delete. Once selected, tap the Trash Can icon. You can also use a third-party photo management app to remove duplicate photos from your iPhone and iCloud automatically. This article provides instructions for how to...
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Dump Your Smartphone for the Apple Watch Series 7

The larger display on the new Apple Watch Series 7 means that it potentially could replace your phone. The Series 7 now boasts a QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped with QuickPath—allowing users to slide a finger to type. Ditching your phone even could improve your relationships, experts...
ELECTRONICS
ithinkdiff.com

Apple no longer sells Apple Watch Series 6, following Series 7 launch

Apple has officially discontinued Apple Watch Series 6, which was launched in September of 2020, following the launch of Apple Watch Series 7. Series 7 now joins Series 3 and Apple Watch SE as the tech giant’s smartwatch offerings. Apple Watch Series 6 has officially been discontinued. Apple released Apple...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Apple stays strangely silent on most Apple Watch Series 7 prices

Apple Watch Series 7 launches Friday but pricing information for most configurations remains a mystery less than a day from the debut. All Apple has revealed so far is that the base model is $399. If buyers don’t have this information until preorders begin, those who spend extra time deciding...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
iclarified.com

Apple Seeds watchOS 8.1 Beta 3 to Developers [Download]

Apple has seeded watchOS 8.1 beta 3 to developers for testing. The build number is 19R5559e. This beta version of watchOS 8.1 contains bug fixes and improvements. Developers can download the watchOS configuration profile from the link below. Please download the iClarified app or follow iClarified on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube,...
ELECTRONICS
Ubergizmo

The Apple Watch Series 6 Has Been Discontinued

Now that pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 have begun, those of you who were still hoping to get their hands on the Series 6 will be out of luck. This is because it seems that Apple has discontinued the Series 6 as it is no longer available for purchase from its website, so if you do want to get the previous-gen model, you’ll have to either try your luck at an Apple Store, or from a third-party retailer.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

How to find your lost iPhone — even if it’s off

Apple’s Find My app has been a very useful (and reassuring) feature, allowing you to locate a misplaced (or stolen) phone so that you can retrieve it (or contact the authorities, if that’s safer). With the expansion of Find My to a variety of other objects, especially via Apple’s AirTags, it’s become even more useful. And now that iOS 15 brings with it the capability to locate your phone even if the battery has run out or it’s been turned off, the utility of Find My has become even greater.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

The Apple Watch Series 7 is already listed on Amazon

Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 7 back in mid-September, during its California Streaming event. While preorders don’t go live on Apple’s website and other resellers’ until Friday morning, it seems like the product listings have already been made available on Amazon in Canada, a day early. Starting 5 a.m. PDT of this Friday, the 8th of October, you will be able to reserve your new smartwatch.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

Spotify Not Working on Apple Watch? How to Fix the Problem

Spotify and the Apple Watch are a match made in heaven, especially if you have the Premium subscription of Spotify and you can download songs and podcasts and listen when you don't have your iPhone with you. But when Spotify and Apple Watch aren't working, it can feel less than heavenly. These troubleshooting steps should help get you back to listening in no time.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests...
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Earbuds Not Staying Put? Try These Buds Designed for Small Ears

No other gadget can compete with a pair of earbuds if you want to stream a good album or playlist when you’re on the move. But unlike wireless headphones, which can cover or sit on top of your ears, even the best wireless earbuds can often have trouble sitting perfectly in your ears. It’s a common problem, especially for people with smaller ear canals, who find themselves constantly adjusting their buds to stay put — and stay comfortable. If you’re looking for the best earbuds for small ears, a number of audio brands are now offering everything from custom-fitting molds and...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple AirPods 3: Everything you need to know

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Apple’s AirPods changed the headphone world. Sure, there were quite a few true wireless headphones before the AirPods, but AirPods made them much more popular. AirPods 2 improved on the originals with better sound quality and wireless charging. Now, Apple has finally unveiled the third-generation AirPods. Not only should the headphones sound better, but they also offer a number of new features that make them better than ever. Excited about AirPods 3? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest wireless earbuds. AirPods 3...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

These are the prices for each Apple Watch Series 7 configuration

We are only hours away from the beginning of Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders, but Apple has yet to reveal details about pricing and configurations. Following listings for the Apple Watch Series 7 having appeared on Amazon earlier today, Jon Prosser has now shared a list with Series 7 official prices.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple Store down ahead of Apple Watch Series 7 preorders

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The Online Apple Store went down late Thursday as Apple prepares to field preorders forApple Watch Series 7, the company's next-generation wearable that was announced in September.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Apple launches $19 ‘polishing cloth’ for its computers

Apple has released its latest product: a new cleaning cloth for its displays.At $19 or the same in pounds, it is much more expensive than many competitors. On Amazon, for instance, one seller is offering 20 microfibre cleaning clothes for just £6.69.But it claims to offer special features above and beyond any normal cleaning cloth – and Apple warns that using any other kind of cloth on its £5,499 displays could damage them.As with any other Apple product, it can be bought directly from the Apple Store, where it has its own listing. Like other Apple products, it includes its own...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy