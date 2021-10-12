WatchOS 8.0.1 Fixes Issues With Apple Watch Series 3
The new watchOS 8.0.1 update addresses the problems that some Apple Watch Series 3 owners have been facing with the new operating system. Apple Watch Series 3 users have had some problems with watchOS 8 since its launch last month, which Apple hopes to fix with the latest watchOS 8.0.1 update. While the watchOS 8.0.1 update notes don't get too specific, they state that it addresses the issue of Accessibility settings not appearing for some users. The update also should fix the problem of software update progress not displaying properly.www.lifewire.com
Comments / 0