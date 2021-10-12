WatchOS 8.0.1 Fixes Issues With Apple Watch Series 3

Now that pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 have begun, those of you who were still hoping to get their hands on the Series 6 will be out of luck. This is because it seems that Apple has discontinued the Series 6 as it is no longer available for purchase from its website, so if you do want to get the previous-gen model, you’ll have to either try your luck at an Apple Store, or from a third-party retailer.

