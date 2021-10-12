Terance Mann agrees to two-year extension with Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann has agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract extension, ESPN’s The Undefeated has learned.
Source: Marc Spears @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Clippers new deal with T. Mann might look like a bargain for the team a couple of years from now. – 5:40 PM
Clippers sign Terance Mann to two-year, $22M contract extension nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/12/cli… – 4:12 PM
Asked Terance Mann about his comfort level as a young guy coming in after being a four-year player at @FSUHoops pic.twitter.com/iu5FK5wpz4 – 4:10 PM
Ty Lue says Clippers assistant Dahntay Jones has compared Terance Mann’s skill set to Jimmy Butler.
Says that’s someone Mann should study. – 3:01 PM
Ty Lue says he’s happy for Terance Mann, who just signed a two-year extension. pic.twitter.com/ZMOGbjwl5a – 2:56 PM
Ty Lue on Terance Mann: “He deserves it… playing the five and making seven 3’s in a close out game… he got better with each month. It goes to show you no matter if you go second round or undrafted, if you put the work in (you can succeed).” – 2:56 PM
Terance Mann says talks with the Clippers on his 2-year, $22-million extension, reported by @Marc J. Spears, has been in the works for a while. He says his grand goal is to win a championship. That’s his focus. pic.twitter.com/MqMO0M56ZB – 2:42 PM
The Clippers announce a contract extension for Terance Mann, reported as a two-year, $22 million deal by my pal @Marc J. Spears.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com pic.twitter.com/L1MkbeLttx – 2:39 PM
Clippers announce that they signed Terance Mann to a multi-year extension. @Marc J. Spears first reported pic.twitter.com/TE03p2GYN5 – 2:39 PM
Clippers officially announce Terance Mann extension pic.twitter.com/Di6of23687 – 2:37 PM
When it comes to best Clippers draft picks since Blake Griffin in 2009
It’s Eric Bledsoe, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Terance Mann. Maybe Reggie Bullock, but not because of his LAC time.
And that’s probably the whole list. – 1:51 PM
The Terance Mann contract is first I can recall where a second round/undrafted player on a 4-year min contract w/ team option got extended 2 years early. Clipps could have played it out with 2 more years of minimum salary and made him unrestricted, or made him RFA after this year – 1:31 PM
Clippers agree to 2-year, $22M extension with Terance Mann
sportando.basketball/en/clippers-ag… – 1:27 PM
Source confirmed that Clippers wing Terance Mann has agreed to a contract extension (with @Marc J. Spears first on the news).
Mann’s $1.9M option in 2022-23 is now fully guaranteed. Then the extension kicks in:
2023-24: $10,576,923
2024-25: $11,423,077 – 1:25 PM
Terance Mann has signed a contract extension with the Clippers, @espn and @TheUndefeated have learned. Read here for more details: es.pn/3v2XbT3 – 1:11 PM
Terance Mann on being an offense-creator: “Working on trying to find a healthy balance between the new step, offense and defensive minded. I still want to be one of the team’s best defenders and help on offense.” – 1:11 AM
Terance Mann suggested that transition defense issues come down to having a greater sense of urgency – 1:09 AM
Lines to end the Clips’ preseason finale:
Kennard: 18 pts, 5 reb, 5-12 FG, 4-9 on 3
Mann: 15 pts, 4 ast, 6-15 FG, 3-8 3s
Zubac: 10 points, 9 reb, 3 ast
Hartenstein: 6 pts, 4 blk, 3 ast, 5 reb
Giles: 4 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast
Bledsoe: 9 pts, 5 ast, 2 reb – 12:41 AM
Inland Empire fans are getting a show: Anthony Edwards got rookie Keon Johnson on a pump fake near the three-point arc and elevated for a huge dunk. Then T-Mann set up Keon Johnson for a wild transition dunk. – 11:34 PM
Jay Scrubb ends first quarter with a steal and slam to give Clippers a 30-27 lead. Terance Mann leads all scorers with 10 points, making a couple 3s. – 11:08 PM
Ty Lue has said he’ll stagger either Bledsoe or Reggie’s minutes to ensure the 2nd unit has a lead guard. This Bled-Mann-Kennard-Batum-Zu Clippers lineup, with the exception of Zubac, is a preview of how Bledsoe could look running with this group. – 10:53 PM
One thing is for sure, Terance Mann will challenge your jump shot.
Anthony Edwards thought he had a side step 3, but Mann got a hand up and blocked it, leading to a run out layup.
Eric Bledsoe has 4 dimes to take the preseason lead from Isaiah Hartenstein, btw…
LAC up 16-12 – 10:49 PM
Clippers announce their starting lineup for tonight and no PG. Ty Lue said he was planning to start Paul George but they will go with Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac, Luke Kennard and Eric Bledsoe. – 10:06 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Starters for LAC vs. MIN
LAC
Terance Mann
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Eric Bledsoe
MIN
Anthony Edwards
Jaden McDaniels
Karl-Anthony Towns
Malik Beasley
D’Angelo Russell – 10:05 PM
Tonight’s Clippers starters:
Terance Mann
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Eric Bledsoe – 10:05 PM
Mann…the @the_raptor never misses a moment….. pic.twitter.com/g9IQlDtgRU – 8:46 PM
Andrew Greif: Clippers announced Terance Mann’s extension. The quotes from Lawrence Frank: -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / October 12, 2021
Ohm Youngmisuk: Terance Mann, the 48th pick in the 2019 draft, knows people see him as latest example of an overlooked late- draft uncovered gem who has exceeded expectations and developed into a breakout prospect. He mentioned Draymond Green as another overlooked player who he hopes to follow. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / October 12, 2021
Law Murray: Terance Mann says that he has a team behind him to help him focus on giving back to, among other places, his hometown in Massachusetts and the people of St. Lucia -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / October 12, 2021
Comments / 0