Terance Mann agrees to two-year extension with Clippers

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUvQL_0cOzQaI800

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann has agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract extension, ESPN’s The Undefeated has learned.

Source: Marc Spears @ ESPN

Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy

Clippers new deal with T. Mann might look like a bargain for the team a couple of years from now. – 5:40 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Clippers sign Terance Mann to two-year, $22M contract extension nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/12/cli…4:12 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Asked Terance Mann about his comfort level as a young guy coming in after being a four-year player at @FSUHoops pic.twitter.com/iu5FK5wpz44:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EOux_0cOzQaI800

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Ty Lue says Clippers assistant Dahntay Jones has compared Terance Mann’s skill set to Jimmy Butler.

Says that’s someone Mann should study. – 3:01 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Ty Lue says he’s happy for Terance Mann, who just signed a two-year extension. pic.twitter.com/ZMOGbjwl5a2:56 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09l9Lf_0cOzQaI800

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue on Terance Mann: “He deserves it… playing the five and making seven 3’s in a close out game… he got better with each month. It goes to show you no matter if you go second round or undrafted, if you put the work in (you can succeed).” – 2:56 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Terance Mann says talks with the Clippers on his 2-year, $22-million extension, reported by @Marc J. Spears, has been in the works for a while. He says his grand goal is to win a championship. That’s his focus. pic.twitter.com/MqMO0M56ZB2:42 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0JHU_0cOzQaI800

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Clippers announce a contract extension for Terance Mann, reported as a two-year, $22 million deal by my pal @Marc J. Spears.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com pic.twitter.com/L1MkbeLttx2:39 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRkDO_0cOzQaI800

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers announce that they signed Terance Mann to a multi-year extension. @Marc J. Spears first reported pic.twitter.com/TE03p2GYN52:39 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers officially announce Terance Mann extension pic.twitter.com/Di6of236872:37 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EIK1c_0cOzQaI800

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

When it comes to best Clippers draft picks since Blake Griffin in 2009

It’s Eric Bledsoe, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Terance Mann. Maybe Reggie Bullock, but not because of his LAC time.

And that’s probably the whole list. – 1:51 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

The Terance Mann contract is first I can recall where a second round/undrafted player on a 4-year min contract w/ team option got extended 2 years early. Clipps could have played it out with 2 more years of minimum salary and made him unrestricted, or made him RFA after this year – 1:31 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Clippers agree to 2-year, $22M extension with Terance Mann

sportando.basketball/en/clippers-ag…1:27 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Source confirmed that Clippers wing Terance Mann has agreed to a contract extension (with @Marc J. Spears first on the news).

Mann’s $1.9M option in 2022-23 is now fully guaranteed. Then the extension kicks in:

2023-24: $10,576,923

2024-25: $11,423,077 – 1:25 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Terance Mann has signed a contract extension with the Clippers, @espn and @TheUndefeated have learned. Read here for more details: es.pn/3v2XbT31:11 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Terance Mann on being an offense-creator: “Working on trying to find a healthy balance between the new step, offense and defensive minded. I still want to be one of the team’s best defenders and help on offense.” – 1:11 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Terance Mann suggested that transition defense issues come down to having a greater sense of urgency – 1:09 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Lines to end the Clips’ preseason finale:

Kennard: 18 pts, 5 reb, 5-12 FG, 4-9 on 3

Mann: 15 pts, 4 ast, 6-15 FG, 3-8 3s

Zubac: 10 points, 9 reb, 3 ast

Hartenstein: 6 pts, 4 blk, 3 ast, 5 reb

Giles: 4 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast

Bledsoe: 9 pts, 5 ast, 2 reb – 12:41 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Inland Empire fans are getting a show: Anthony Edwards got rookie Keon Johnson on a pump fake near the three-point arc and elevated for a huge dunk. Then T-Mann set up Keon Johnson for a wild transition dunk. – 11:34 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jay Scrubb ends first quarter with a steal and slam to give Clippers a 30-27 lead. Terance Mann leads all scorers with 10 points, making a couple 3s. – 11:08 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue has said he’ll stagger either Bledsoe or Reggie’s minutes to ensure the 2nd unit has a lead guard. This Bled-Mann-Kennard-Batum-Zu Clippers lineup, with the exception of Zubac, is a preview of how Bledsoe could look running with this group. – 10:53 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

One thing is for sure, Terance Mann will challenge your jump shot.

Anthony Edwards thought he had a side step 3, but Mann got a hand up and blocked it, leading to a run out layup.

Eric Bledsoe has 4 dimes to take the preseason lead from Isaiah Hartenstein, btw…

LAC up 16-12 – 10:49 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Clippers announce their starting lineup for tonight and no PG. Ty Lue said he was planning to start Paul George but they will go with Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac, Luke Kennard and Eric Bledsoe. – 10:06 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Starters for LAC vs. MIN

LAC

Terance Mann

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Luke Kennard

Eric Bledsoe

MIN

Anthony Edwards

Jaden McDaniels

Karl-Anthony Towns

Malik Beasley

D’Angelo Russell – 10:05 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Tonight’s Clippers starters:

Terance Mann

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Luke Kennard

Eric Bledsoe – 10:05 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Mann…the @the_raptor never misses a moment….. pic.twitter.com/g9IQlDtgRU8:46 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yte5o_0cOzQaI800

Andrew Greif: Clippers announced Terance Mann’s extension. The quotes from Lawrence Frank: -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / October 12, 2021

Ohm Youngmisuk: Terance Mann, the 48th pick in the 2019 draft, knows people see him as latest example of an overlooked late- draft uncovered gem who has exceeded expectations and developed into a breakout prospect. He mentioned Draymond Green as another overlooked player who he hopes to follow. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / October 12, 2021

Law Murray: Terance Mann says that he has a team behind him to help him focus on giving back to, among other places, his hometown in Massachusetts and the people of St. Lucia -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / October 12, 2021

