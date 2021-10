The Houston Rockets wrap up their preseason tonight with a trip to San Antonio. The Rockets will have a handful of days off before starting the regular season next Wednesday. The Rockets announced the signing of Armoni Brooks to a four-year deal, so Houston’s roster is practically set. Usually, late preseason games like this are to allow the back-end players to show off their skills and make one final impression (for other NBA teams, for the G-League, etc.). We’ll see how Stephen Silas plays this one.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO