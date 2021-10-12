Gas Prices Just Hit a 7-Year High
Gas prices in America are averaging $3.27 per gallon of regular — over $1 more than a year ago, and the highest they've been since 2014. Prices at the pump are rising particularly steeply lately. A gallon of regular costs an extra $.10 or more over what it did one week ago in nine states (Kentucky, Indiana, Florida, Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Illinois and Delaware) and Washington, D.C., according to AAA. California drivers almost always face the highest gas prices in the nation, and they're paying well over $4 a gallon right now — an average of $4.44, at last check, compared to $3.21 a year ago.money.com
