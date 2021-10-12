Dirk Nowitzki named league ambassador for NBA’s 75th season
The NBA announced that Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki will be a league ambassador for the league’s 75th anniversary season, per a variety of reporters. As part of the 75th season, the league is releasing a top 75 players of all time list next week. I’m sure that won’t get people Mad Online! Nowitzki will clearly be on the list, so it’ll be fun to see where he lands and also what the “league ambassador” role means. Surely this means we’ll be seeing more Dirk and more Dirk is always good.www.mavsmoneyball.com
Comments / 0