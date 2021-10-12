Dirk Nowitzki named league ambassador for NBA’s 75th season

I’ve been a harsh Kristaps Porzingis critic. Last season, I called numerous times for the Dallas Mavericks to trade him for literally anything. I didn’t see his value increasing, and I didn’t see him as a guy that could help take this team over the hump. I want to be careful when I say this next part because what I’m about to say is based primarily on training camp discussions and three preseason games, but... I may have been wrong. Porzingis looks nothing short of awesome right now.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO