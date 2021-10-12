CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dirk Nowitzki named league ambassador for NBA’s 75th season

By Josh Bowe
Mavs Moneyball
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA announced that Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki will be a league ambassador for the league’s 75th anniversary season, per a variety of reporters. As part of the 75th season, the league is releasing a top 75 players of all time list next week. I’m sure that won’t get people Mad Online! Nowitzki will clearly be on the list, so it’ll be fun to see where he lands and also what the “league ambassador” role means. Surely this means we’ll be seeing more Dirk and more Dirk is always good.

www.mavsmoneyball.com

Comments / 0

Dallas News

Though he isn’t Hall-of-Fame eligible yet, here’s how the NBA is honoring Dirk Nowitzki this season

Before Dirk Nowitzki almost assuredly enters the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023, the Dallas Mavericks legend has been bestowed a different honor. In celebration of the NBA’s landmark 75th anniversary season, Nowitzki has been named a league ambassador, along with Clyde Drexler, Magic Johnson, Bob Pettit and Oscar Robertson. The group, which represents different eras of the league’s history, will make select appearances throughout the season and have a significant presence at next year’s All-Star Game in Cleveland, per a press release.
