CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tuesday ALDS/NLDS open thread

By Mark Brown
Camden Chat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutside of the Yankees getting dumped from the postseason on the first day, closing out 2021 with the exact same number of playoff wins as the Orioles, this year’s postseason hasn’t been a whole lot of fun. There’s nothing good to be said about the Red Sox advancing. The Astros...

www.camdenchat.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Yasmani Grandal
FanSided

3 White Sox players who won’t be back after losing ALDS

The Chicago White Sox came up short in the ALDS with a 3-1 series loss to the Astros. These three players won’t be returning to run it back in 2022. After fighting back to make the ALDS series 2-1 with a win at home, the Chicago White Sox were on the wrong end of a hit parade again in Game 4 on Tuesday afternoon, giving the Astros the series win and ending Chicago’s postseason abruptly.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alds#Brewers#Yankees#Orioles#Astros#The White Sox#Giants Dodgers#Braves
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

ALDS Game Thread: Both Series Get Started

HOUSTON ASTROS (95-67) VS. CHICAGO WHITE SOX (93-69) ALDS, GAME 1: RHP LANCE MCCULLERS JR. (13-5, 3.16) VS. LHP LANCE LYNN (11-6, 2.69) Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 • Minute Maid Park • Houston, TX • 3:07 p.m. CT • FS1. White Sox starter Lance Lynn enters the game having allowed...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Athletics Nation

ALDS Game 1 Thread: White Sox at Astros, Red Sox at Rays

The Wild Card Games are complete, and the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advanced while the 2021 postseason field was trimmed to eight teams. Now it’s on to the Divisional Series Round, and Thursday brings the beginning of the two ALDS matchups. First up, the AL West champion...
MLB
Sealy News Onlines

Astros win ALDS opener

Body Lance McCullers Jr.’s arm and Yordan Alvarez’ provided big contributions to the Houston Astros’ 6-1, Game 1 victory in the American League Division Series over the Chicago White Sox Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park. McCullers Jr. supplied a stellar pitching performance that featured four strikeouts and no walks...
MLB
Twinkie Town

ALDS Game 1 - Open Thread

WHITE SOX @ ASTROS - 3:07 pm CDT. Lance Lynn (157 IP - 4.2 fWAR, 3.32 FIP, 27.5 K%) Lance McCullers, Jr. (162.1 IP - 3.3 fWAR, 3.52 FIP, 27.0 K%) Oh, hello, it’s literally the worst postseason matchup available! A self-respecting Twins fan would never find themselves rooting for the White Sox. A self-respecting baseball fan would never find themselves rooting for Houston. It’s something of a “revenge tour” for the Texas club, who have been fighting for a chance to prove they can win a title with a legitimate approach. It’s sort of like Barry Bonds and steroids...the man was good enough to have made the Hall of Fame without performance enhancers. In a similar vein, the Houston Astros certainly had the talent on their roster to take home the trophy without bang bang smack smack boom metal trash bang.
MLB
FanSided

The 8 White Sox players headed for free agency in 2021-22

After a disappointing ALDS run, the Chicago White Sox face tough decisions as they decide who to resign among 10 free agents in 2022. There’s a lot to think about after watching the 93-69 Chicago White Sox lose 3-1 in their first ALDS appearance since 2008. One of the biggest...
NFL
bleachernation.com

Postseason Pre-Gamin’: ALDS/NLDS — Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

After the Red Sox won a second consecutive game in walk-off fashion last night at Fenway Park we have our first team to punch their ticket to the championship series round, and we’ve got three potential elimination games on the slate today with the rest of the field in action.
MLB
CBS Boston

Umpire Laz Diaz’s Missed Calls Played Far Too Prominent A Role In Red Sox’ Loss To Astros

BOSTON (CBS) — Laz Diaz made a strike call so bad on Tuesday night that he let Alex Cora come out and scream about it without ejecting the Boston manager. If only Cora and Boston knew what was to come later on in the evening. In the top of the ninth inning, with Game 4 of the ALCS between the Red Sox and Astros tied at 2-2, Nathan Eovaldi was looking to pitch out of his own jam and end his relief appearance with a curveball to pinch hitter Jason Castro. Eovaldi threw the perfect pitch, and he began his walk to...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy