Tyga’s Ex-Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson Accuses Him Of Domestic Abuse, Rapper Turns Himself In

By Shannon Dawson
Bossip
Bossip
 8 days ago

Tyga’s ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson is accusing the rapper of domestic abuse.

Source: MEGA / Getty

According to the 22-year-old model, Tyga hit her during a heated argument that took place at his home in Los Angeles on Oct.11. A source close to the Myystar founder told TMZ that Swanson allegedly showed up “uninvited” to the 31-year-old artist’s front door on Monday at around 3 a.m.

Family members and friends who were present during their heated exchange said that Swanson allegedly looked intoxicated as she began to repeatedly shout at Tyga. The confidante added that even when Tyga invited her inside the house to talk, she continued to “yell at the top of her lungs.”

Swanson posted a startling video showing the injuries she allegedly sustained during their suspected altercation. In one video, the model’s eye appears to be blackened, swollen, and bruised.
In a second clip, Swanson lifts her sleeve close to the camera where blood stains can be seen spattered across her sweatshirt. The young model posted in her caption that she felt she needed to “stand up for herself” by sharing her painful injuries. The former couple reportedly began dating in early 2021 and later went Instagram official in March, however, it’s unclear as to why the pair recently split. TMZ notes that their argument could have stemmed from the breakup.

Swanson later shared screenshots of her and Tyga’s text messages which revealed that the rapper willingly sent for a car to pick her up and bring her to his home, which refutes what the source originally shared about Swanson showing up unannounced.

Take a look at the screenshots provided by TheShadeRoom below.

Today, Oct. 12, the “Dip” rapper turned himself in to the LAPD and has been cooperating with officials to tell his side of what happened leading up to their alleged scuffle. He could be hit with a possible domestic violence felony if the case is brought to court.

BOSSIP will keep you posted as the story unfolds.

Community Policy