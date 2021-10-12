CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans TE Antony Auclair details what he learned from Rob Gronkowski

Houston Texans tight end Antony Auclair is a Super Bowl champion. In 2020, the former 2017 undrafted free agent from Laval University in Quebec was on the roster and even appeared in eight games, starting in two.

Auclair was able to work with four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski, who made his comeback to the NFL that season. Being around the 2014 NFL Comeback Player of the Year helped Auclair as he was in the last year of his rookie contract.

“I was with Gronk more as a tight end,” said Auclair. “I think that the preparation mentally, physically and doing all the little details outside of football to prepare himself for games and stuff, I think is off the charts for sure. I was trying to do that.”

Auclair signed with the Texans on April 14, and began to apply some of the same aspects of mental and physical preparation to his game.

“During this offseason, I applied some of these things to my game, and I think that’s showing right now,” Auclair said. “Because last year I had a bad injury, I pulled my calf. I was out half of the year, and then I never came back 100%. I think that was part of it, in my preparation and all that. So, I learned from these guys and I try to apply that for myself.”

Auclair caught his first career touchdown pass against the New England Patriots in the 25-22 loss at NRG Stadium. The 6-6, 256-pound tight end hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Davis Mills to put the Texans ahead 6-0 in the first quarter.

The 28-year-old spent the first two games on the Texans’ practice squad, but was part of the club’s two standard elevations for game day. Houston signed Auclair to the active roster on Sept. 21 when they placed quarterback Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve.

