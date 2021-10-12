CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How to Write a Killer Mission Statement for Your Company

By Dr. Steven Ghim
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYQFY_0cOzQCIo00

Making a mission statement allows you to arrange your organization without ambiguity. The best time to craft this kind of missive is as soon as you know what your business is about and what you want to do.

Haven't already? It's never too late!

The two biggest advantages of a call-to-arms

If you craft a clear mission statement, your business will experience a pair of major plusses.

1. Staff alignment

You’ve probably heard horror stories about companies that took forever to launch products, or services, because their team had a million and one different ideas about the business and how to achieve its goals.

When you develop a clear list of how you're gonna do what and when? You provide a touchstone for your team. They see exactly where you’re going, what they need to pursue and how they contribute to the big picture. It’s a simple way to minimize conflicts while keeping efficiency and productivity high.

But aligning isn’t just important with people already on your payroll. When a candidate interviews, they may have their own concept of what to do. If you review the mission statement with them, you’ll both have a better idea of whether they’re a good fit for your team.

With clearly stated intent, workers will want to collaborate more effectively.

2. Staying on course

Trust is built at least partially on consistency, both in how your team behaves and what they offer. A mission statement helps ensure that you consistently deliver.

Imagine you’ve got a cupcake shop built on a vegan or low-calorie angle. Your mission statement is to provide happiness without all the sugar. (Corny? For sure. Accurate? Yes.) But then people start suggesting that you add a little extra sugar here or there. You know you’d make something tasty, but you're also aware that doing what they encourage would go against your original goal.

A mission statement keeps you from getting lost in the weeds. That ensures that you maintain your differentiator value, which is the thing that sets you apart. At McDonald’s, for instance, they haven’t tried to introduce pizza, spaghetti, etc. They stuck with what they know and stayed true to that original vision. That’s why they’re one of the most well-known fast-food brands of all time.

Building bullet points

Crafting a call to arms doesn’t have to keep you up at night. If you really believe in that why, then your belief can become magnetic, attracting people and converting them to your mission. Money will follow as a natural consequence.

Once you have developed said statement, put it where the public can see it so as to be held accountable. Consider framing it as a poster on the wall of your company break room, where it can remind employees that they aren’t there by accident and have a shared purpose.

If you want them to buy, tell them your why

As Simon Sinek revealed in his 2010 Ted talk on inspiring action, people don’t buy what you do, they buy why you do it. The goal is not to do business with everybody who needs what you have. The goal is to do business with people who believe what you believe.

Understand what your business is here to do and let that be your compass. The sooner you nail down exactly why your company exists, and the purpose you fulfill, the sooner you can find your people, turn them into long-term followers and enjoy stability even in the most uncertain of markets.

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

How To Prepare For Your Company's Viral Moment

Jeff Berkowitz is founder and CEO of Delve, a competitive intelligence firm that helps companies navigate political and reputational risks. It’s the day you have long feared. You wake up to frenzied phone notifications and emails from colleagues and questions from reporters. Your viral moment has arrived. Someone said or did something — now or years ago — and your organization is under siege from the press, public, shareholders and policymakers.
ECONOMY
Middletown Press

How to Bootstrap Your Way to a Debt-Free Company

Have you heard “do what you love, love what you do”? I’m lucky enough to say that, for me, this adage has come true. I started my business as a side hustle in the spare time I could find from my full-time job. The idea was actually born from another “on the side” project: investing in real estate and managing the properties myself.
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

How can excellent customer service help in the expansion of your company?

Customer service isn’t only about retaining clients, but it’s an effective way to boost sales. Some research has shown that almost 52% of customers will not pursue online purchases because they can’t find the exact information they are looking for. Online Study Courses platform offers engaging content that can be...
ECONOMY
healthcareittoday.com

A Grandiose Mission or a Performative Statement?

We all know the companies that put out these big vision statements about how they’re changing healthcare. Then, you find out they’re really just a simple analytics company or glorified pager. Not that those aren’t important, but the mission statements of companies don’t often align with what they actually do.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Sinek
Forbes

How Your Company Can Ride The Streaming Video Revolution

Joe Mozden, Jr. is CEO of Sonic Foundry, the trusted leader for video creation, management solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events. We’ve experienced a lot of changes over the past two years. Who would have thought we’d be looking for facemasks that match our personalities, or that we’d look forward to virtual happy hours and birthday parties? What stands out in this era (beyond a rising concern for health and safety) is the rapid adoption of streaming video — its ubiquity and flexibility, its massive potential for new communication applications and its importance in our daily lives.
TECHNOLOGY
goodmenproject.com

Is Your Company in Culture Shock? How Leaders Can Practice What They Preach

As many workers flee their current jobs, burnout and lack of growth opportunities are being cited as two of the biggest reasons. These changing work dynamics and employee perspectives, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, are highlighting the importance of having a strong work culture that’s sustainable, says David Friedman (www.culturewise.com), author of Culture by Design: How to Build a High-Performing Culture Even in the New Remote Work Environment.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Trust
Middletown Press

What are Pulse Surveys, and How They Can Help Your Company?

Employee pulse surveys have become more and more popular in recent years. Companies large and small, domestic and international, and across a wide range of industries use pulse surveys to measure employee engagement and their attitudes about company culture. Putting thought into pulse survey questions can make them effective tools in helping steer your organization in the direction you want to go.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Young couple turns over $26 MILLION after inventing a 'genius' baby product that solves a 'disgusting' issue - and it's now on shelves at Woolworths

When high school sweethearts Angela and Elijah Kim launched Bubzi Co in 2016 they had their 'genius' idea would turn over $26 million in just five years. The Sydney couple, both 36, were inspired to start the business venture after noticing many new millennial parents around the world were turning to Amazon to purchase nursery products of 'low quality'.
RELATIONSHIPS
EatThis

Surgeon General Says How Not to Catch COVID

The surgeon general's biggest crisis used to be warning you away from cigarettes. Now he's teaming with a dating app to get you to stay safe from COVID. Such is the state of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. As cases explode in states like Colorado, they are lower elsewhere in America. And as people start to want to be together—on dates or otherwise—you may be wondering how to socialize safely. As a result, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy teamed with dating app Hinge to tell you how to be safe out there. Read on for five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
mobihealthnews.com

How retail giant Walmart plans to disrupt the healthcare industry

Big retail is positioned to shake up the healthcare industry. With more than 200 million weekly customers, Walmart may have the reach to do just that. Walmart’s interest in healthcare isn’t anything new. “Walmart believes we have a right to make healthcare disrupted. We are doing that by providing all...
RETAIL
benefitspro.com

Bill to change Social Security COLA, expand payroll tax coming Wednesday

House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee Chairman John Larson, D-Conn., plans to introduce Wednesday a new bill called Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust. The bill adopts the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly as the basis of the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), applies the payroll tax to wages above $400,000, and combines the Old-Age and Survivors and Disability Insurance trust funds.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy