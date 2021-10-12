CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Jersey State

‘Stomp it out!’ Why it's important to stop the spread of spotted lanternflies

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DeLN_0cOzQ8r900

The content below has been provided by New Jersey State Department of Agriculture and has no editorial input from News 12 New Jersey.

Ever wonder what you should do if you see a spotted lanternfly?

Stomp it out!

That’s the message from New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher. “We’re asking [people] to stomp on it whenever they can,” says Fisher.

According to Fisher, if you kill one adult spotted lanternfly, you can eliminate 30-50 more of them hatching from egg masses.

Why is stopping the spotted lanternfly so important? While it is not harmful to humans or animals, “it does like to feed on 70 different types of plants and trees. So we want to protect the vegetation in our state.”

Fisher says so far, the public has done a great job in helping to stop the spread, but we need to continue that effort.

Click here for more resources on the spotted lanternfly.

MORE : Here is what you need to know about the spotted lanternfly

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spotted Lanternfly#Animals#News 12 New Jersey
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
News 12

News 12

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy