Tomlin discusses how they make up for JuJu loss

Photo credit Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says he will be calling on a number of people to bridge the gap for losing JuJu Smith-Schuster for the rest of the season. He said given JuJu’s role, it requires multiple people putting a hand in the pile.

Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool will likely get more passes their way, but in turn will get more attention from opposing defenses. Here are a few of the options to help make up for what Tomlin called the spirit, effort and quality of play now missing with Smith-Schuster out.

“We will work at that division of labor and gain an understanding of who does what well,” Tomlin said. “Position those guys to be positive contributors to our efforts so we get a JuJu-like production day from whoever is occupying that space.”

“We are not trying to replace JuJu. We are just trying to provide additional opportunities for those that get expanded roles. Many of those guys we have confidence in.”

James Washington (9 rec., 99 yards//career 99 rec, 1,443 yards, 9 TD)

“You guys ask a lot about James Washington during the course of team development and his role,” Tomlin said. “We got a lot of confidence in James. However unfortunate the injury is for JuJu, it does provide an opportunity for James to expand his role and to do some things we all know he is capable of doing.”

Washington asked for a trade turning camp. Tomlin called him a professional, low maintenance, ‘a quality dude’, always working. Tomlin said he has a lot of respect of him as a player and a man.

The wild card here is Washington’s health, Tomlin said he will work in some capacity to test out his groin injury on Wednesday and then go from there.

Ray-Ray McCloud (5 rec, 36 yards//career 30 rec, 149 yards)

“It provides an opportunity for Ray Ray McCloud to expand his role,” Tomlin said. “Continue to develop as a receiver and continue to get opportunities in that space. Ray carved out a niche for himself as a return man. That’s his day job. He’s been working to develop as a receiver and has done a great job of doing so.”

Cody White (22-years-old, 3 career games, 2 rec, 17 yards)

“It’s big opportunity for a guy like Cody White who’s been fighting and scrapping for an opportunity to lay a foundation for what hopes to be a good career for him,” Tomlin said. “He’s had a window because of a lack of availability by others over the last several weeks. Chase Claypool’s lack of availability gave him an opportunity. James Washington’s lack of availability gave him an opportunity. Now, JuJu’s lack of availability gives him an opportunity.”

White has been the main scout team receiver playing almost every opposing teams’ best receiver whether inside, outside or tight end.

Tight ends

While Tomlin didn’t mention Pat Freiermuth (11 rec, 100 yards, TD) or Eric Ebron (5 rec, 37 yards/career 344 rec, 3,790 yards, 32 TD) directly, they likely will be helping with some of the third down opportunities and blocking roles Smith-Schuster held. Although both players have the ability to get vertical in route trees.

New Face

Steelers will have to add a receiver, if only for the short time on their practice squad until he gets up to speed. Sounds like it would be a veteran cast off.

Houston released Anthony Miller, a 2018 Bears second round pick out of Memphis. Miller has 139 career receptions for 1,587 yards and 12 touchdowns. The 5’11”, 27-year-old started one game with the Texans this year with five receptions for 23 yards and a score.

For Pitt fans desiring a homecoming, future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald is available.

“Obviously we are going to need some depth there,” Tomlin said. “Who or what that looks like depends on what the feel looks like. Often times we are looking for the best available professional. Opposed to a guy with a particular skill set.”

Tomlin said the team will organically fill the leadership role with JuJu not there. He said they can’t force it, someone will step up much like Smith-Schuster did a few years ago.

“My heart aches for JuJu but I’m equally as excited for the guys that I’ve mentioned,” Tomlin said. “I know their preparedness. I know their desire to be positive contributors to our efforts.”

“They know quality performance is going to be required.”