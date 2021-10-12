Metroid Dread is Nintendo’s best game since Breath of the Wild

It's been an exceptionally long time but we finally have a new Metroid game and the action-packed Dread is certainly one of the best. Metroid Dread brings the series back to its roots by offering 2D gameplay where you gradually amass an arsenal of weapons and abilities only to backtrack and expand your capabilities even further. It's all familiar stuff yet it features some innovative additions that make it stand out as a unique experience. For starters, it's developed by MercurySteam who also created Metroid: Samus Returns which initially made me hesitant as I had my issues with that game although I still thoroughly enjoyed it as a whole. For example, its counter-attack system didn't click with me and felt out of place and it returns here but the good news is that it's much more streamlined with obvious onscreen prompts which makes stunning foes who are about to hurt you intuitive and enjoyable. Well, we're off to a great start!

