CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Metroid Dread is Nintendo’s best game since Breath of the Wild

By Joseph Yaden
Inverse
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Nintendo’s best game since Breath of the Wild. Renowned bounty hunter Samus Aran has finally unlocked the powerful Omega Cannon. She can now seek revenge on one of the horrifying Extraplanetary Multiform Mobile Identifier (E.M.M.I.) robots that has been terrorizing her. Samus takes aim from a distance and peppers it with other projectiles to wear down its fortified armor. The E.M.M.I. gets close — too close — and Samus lets loose a blast from the Omega Cannon: a giant neon ball of plasma crashes into the E.M.M.I.’s power core, and that sinister red light finally goes dim.

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Wire

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and Metroid Dread Are Now Available in Stores

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starting today, the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family of systems is now available in stores. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model has a similar overall size to the Nintendo Switch system, but with a larger, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with vivid colors and crisp contrast. This new system gives people another option to play the vast and growing library of Nintendo Switch games how they want and where they want.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Final Metroid Dread Report shows off the game’s audio and visual suite

We’re one day away from the long-awaited release of Metroid Dread, and Volume 10 of the Metroid Dread Report is here to get you even more excited to explore Planet ZDR. This final entry into the series highlights the game’s impressive visuals and audio design. The post details how they wanted Samus to look more agile, with proportions that emphasize her physical attributes as well as talking about how the environments needed to be engaging even after returning to an area with new abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
videochums.com

Metroid Dread

It's been an exceptionally long time but we finally have a new Metroid game and the action-packed Dread is certainly one of the best. Metroid Dread brings the series back to its roots by offering 2D gameplay where you gradually amass an arsenal of weapons and abilities only to backtrack and expand your capabilities even further. It's all familiar stuff yet it features some innovative additions that make it stand out as a unique experience. For starters, it's developed by MercurySteam who also created Metroid: Samus Returns which initially made me hesitant as I had my issues with that game although I still thoroughly enjoyed it as a whole. For example, its counter-attack system didn't click with me and felt out of place and it returns here but the good news is that it's much more streamlined with obvious onscreen prompts which makes stunning foes who are about to hurt you intuitive and enjoyable. Well, we're off to a great start!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Games#New Nintendo#Puzzle Game#Zdr
nintendowire.com

Official Metroid Dread merchandise collections announced for Nintendo NY and Nintendo Tokyo

Happy Metroid Dread release day! Along with getting a brand new Metroid game that’s the sequel to Metroid Fusion (which is nearing its 19th anniversary), Nintendo is also releasing some official merchandise. Luckily, this time it’s available for multiple regions and in one case qualifies for international shipping. Check out what gear you can sport as you prepare to visit Planet ZDR and escape the rogue E.M.M.I. units (or die multiple times – no shame, they’re tough).
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Metroid Dread beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Is a difficult, punishing example of the genre that the series helped create. beginner’s guide, we’ll give you our best advice to make your first several hours a bit less hard. Below, we’ll explain its genre, show you how to save your favorite items, make our best case against our lying brain, explain why stealth is the best option (until it isn’t), why your left hand is so important, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Metroid Dread: launch trailer, 2D series retrospective, Nintendo Minute

Nearly 19 years after the release of Metroid Fusion on GameBoy Advance, players will finally get the chance to discover the conclusion of the “2D” Metroid storyline starting today, thanks to the long-awaited Metroid Dread (now available on Nintendo Switch). To celebrate that launch, Nintendo have shared a launch trailer...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
purenintendo.com

Metroid Dread joins this week’s eShop releases

As the week draws to a close, it’s time to check out the latest offerings on the Nintendo Switch. This week’s new releases includes the highly anticipated return of Samus in Metroid Dread, back for a brand-new 2D adventure. As if that weren’t enough, there are plenty of other titles...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

UK: Metroid Dread is highest grossing Metroid game at launch

Metroid Dread has been long-awaited, and our collective patience was rewarded with a remarkable game. Anticipation for this title was high, and early sales numbers certainly reflect that. In the UK, Metroid Dread entered the weekly sales chart at number three, just below FIFA 22 and Far Cry 6. According...
FIFA
CNET

Metroid Dread's creator on life among the Metroidvanias

The first new Metroid game in years (and the first new 2D Metroid in 19 years),. is the concluding chapter in a series of games extending back to the original Metroid in 1986. It's now available alongside a new OLED-screened Switch, aiming to be Nintendo's big holiday title in a year without any new Mario or Zelda games.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch review: A gorgeous return to form for Samus

Metroid Dread is here. Those words feel surreal to write, even after I've finished my first playthrough. The very fact that Metroid Dread exists is incredible, with an long, arduous history behind its development. That story alone makes this game interesting, but I'm also happy to say it also earns its place among the best Nintendo Switch games available right now.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Metroid Dread proves Samus is the hero the Nintendo Switch needs and deserves – Review

Samus Aran has always been one of the most interesting characters in gaming. Almost universally beloved, she is brave, strong, and clad in some of the most iconic armor ever seen in the form of her fantastic Power Suit. She was one of the first prominent female heroes in the medium, and she continues to stomp faces into the dirt nearly 40 years later. The Metroid games have a storied history and a potent formula. People feel the same deep connection and love to them that they do to Mario and Sonic titles.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Metroid Dread’s Launch Causes Sales Boost for Other Games in the Franchise

Following the recent launch of , Metroid fan page Shinesparkers has taken to Twitter to reveal some rather interesting information. In the UK, Metroid games on different platforms have seen a resurgence in sales following the latest game’s release. As noted in the tweet, Wii U’s top seller is currently...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Metroid Dread Popularity Causes Surge In Metroid Game Purchases

Was one of the more anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusives that were released this year. It was a brand new Metroid game, and it took the franchise back to its 2D roots. However, this was also a Metroidvania title, unlike the game that Metroid Dread picks up from, Metroid Fusion. Most fans would agree that Metroid Fusion was a bit too linear and story-driven to label as a Metroidvania game.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy