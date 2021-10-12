CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Changing Homelessness, Inc. – Grant Compliance Specialist

nonprofitctr.org
 8 days ago

Changing Homelessness, Inc.’s mission is to guide the community effort and build capacity to prevent and end homelessness. We are committed to ensuring that individuals and families are housed permanently and successfully, building strong partnerships, and being good stewards of funding that is leveraged with integrity. We have a new...

nonprofitctr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern

Centerstone uses $10K grant to buy necessities for the homeless

MARION — Centerstone, a not-for-profit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments, is using special grant funding to equip local individuals experiencing homelessness with hygiene products and other useful supplies during the global COVID-19 pandemic. "Homelessness has long been an issue in Southern Illinois. Now with...
HOMELESS
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington City grant to help tiny home non-profit end homelessness

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanks to the City of Wilmington, one group is one step closer to ending homelessness in the Cape Fear. Eden Village is a tiny home village for the homeless, and was just awarded a $250,000 grant from the city. Eden Village’s founder, Tom Dalton said they’ll...
WILMINGTON, NC
Napa Valley Register

New state health care system will bring about changes to Napa's homeless services system

Napa’s homeless services system is about to experience an overhaul as the existing Whole Person Care pilot program expires and the new state system California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal Initiative (CalAIM) takes over in January. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!. “I expect there will be bumps,...
NAPA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Ssvf#Tfa#Hmis#Case Management Team
madison

$2.5 million grant will help address youth homelessness

Staving off youth homelessness is the ultimate goal of a new $2.5 million grant awarded to the city of Madison, Briarpatch and other Dane County service providers who work together on homeless issues. The funds, which come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will be used to...
MADISON, WI
US News and World Report

Youth Homelessness Organization Gets $2.5M Grant

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston nonprofit that provides services for homeless, runaway and at-risk youth has received a $2.5 million grant, the largest in the organization's more than 50-year history. The five-year grant to Bridge Over Troubled Waters from the Liberty Mutual Foundation announced this week will help the nonprofit...
HOMELESS
capefearbusiness.com

SECU Foundation Provides Grant to Help Charlotte Non-Profit End Homelessness

Raleigh, N.C. – SECU Foundation recently announced a $2 million grant to Roof Above, a Charlotte non-profit working to end chronic homelessness through innovative housing solutions. The Foundation joins numerous state government and community donors in funding the project to create a new 88-unit permanent affordable housing facility and supportive services center.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
nbc24.com

United Way to give $100K emergency response grant to Toledo area homelessness services

TOLEDO, Ohio — The United Way of Greater Toledo announced Friday that a new wave of resources will be distributed to five local services to fight homelessness. Throughout June, July and August, United Way 2-1-1 community resource advisors saw bed referrals at four local shelters go from 462 to 681 while family units on placement lists went from a total count of 69 to 350 — 47% and 407% increases, respectively.
TOLEDO, OH
Boston Herald

Ticker: Homelessness organization gets $2.5M grant; Developer pays $10M for Becker College properties

A Boston nonprofit that provides services for homeless, runaway and at-risk youth has received a $2.5 million grant, the largest in the organization’s more than 50-year history. The five-year grant to Bridge Over Troubled Waters from the Liberty Mutual Foundation will help the nonprofit address some pre-existing infrastructure needs; expand...
BOSTON, MA
whopam.com

“Friends of Sanctuary, Inc.” program pays for programs that grants don’t address

Domestic Violence Awareness Month continues through October and Sanctuary, Inc. is hopeful local residents will open their wallets and support victims of domestic violence in the nine-county Pennyrile region who are staying in their shelter. Heather Lancaster is Sanctuary’s executive director and says the new Friends of Sanctuary initiative is...
CHARITIES
nonprofitctr.org

Challenge Enterprises – Building & Fleet Assistant Manager

Challenge Enterprises of North Florida is a nonprofit organization that believes in the power of people and possibilities. Challenge Enterprises has proudly placed thousands of people in job positions where they thrive, are happy, and make a difference. We open doors to employment that otherwise may have remained closed. We are passionate about ensuring that the people involved in our programs who seek career success have the ability to get great jobs with great employers. Our strategic partnerships with local and national businesses, government agencies, and other private entities provide sustainable job opportunities.
JOBS
Independent Record

An IR View: Preserving trails, granting wishes, preventing homelessness

Montana City’s primary access to the South Hills Trail System will be forever preserved for public use, thanks to a generous donation from the new owners of the land. Although a portion of the popular Eddye McClure East trail was built on the private property at least a decade ago, the trail has long been vulnerable to closure without an official agreement guaranteeing public access.
HELENA, MT
pinalcentral.com

Pinal County receives $2.2M grant to help the homeless

FLORENCE — Pinal County has received a one-time grant of $2.2 million to provide shelter and other services to individuals experiencing homelessness as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Board of Supervisors voted to accept the grant agreement Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
nonprofitctr.org

Groundwork Jacksonville – Campaign & Major Gifts Manager (PART TIME)

The Campaign & Major Gifts Manager fosters and stewards major gifts from individual, corporate and foundation donors to meet the campaign goals of Groundwork Jacksonville (GWJax). The organization has embarked on an ambitious, three-year campaign to raise approximately $8-10 million to support one of its key initiatives, the design and construction of the much anticipated Emerald Trail. In August 2021 GWJax broke ground on the Model Project, the inaugural 1.3 mile segment of the trail through the neighborhoods of Brooklyn and LaVilla. The campaign will generate the necessary funds to complete the design for the next five segments of the trail and facilitate construction with our new partner, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA). This position reports directly to the CEO and works closely with the Board of Directors, Development Committee and Campaign Cabinet to develop fundraising goals, strategies, and approaches to increase and strengthen fundraising efforts. The Campaign & Major Gifts Manager will champion and promote the mission of GWJax to the community and to current and potential donors.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy