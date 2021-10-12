Changing Homelessness, Inc. – Grant Compliance Specialist

The Campaign & Major Gifts Manager fosters and stewards major gifts from individual, corporate and foundation donors to meet the campaign goals of Groundwork Jacksonville (GWJax). The organization has embarked on an ambitious, three-year campaign to raise approximately $8-10 million to support one of its key initiatives, the design and construction of the much anticipated Emerald Trail. In August 2021 GWJax broke ground on the Model Project, the inaugural 1.3 mile segment of the trail through the neighborhoods of Brooklyn and LaVilla. The campaign will generate the necessary funds to complete the design for the next five segments of the trail and facilitate construction with our new partner, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA). This position reports directly to the CEO and works closely with the Board of Directors, Development Committee and Campaign Cabinet to develop fundraising goals, strategies, and approaches to increase and strengthen fundraising efforts. The Campaign & Major Gifts Manager will champion and promote the mission of GWJax to the community and to current and potential donors.

CHARITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO