CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros to open ALCS at home against Boston

By Reid Laymance
expressnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Astros earned the homefield advantage for the ALCS with their win over Chicago and Boston's win over Tampa Bay. Games 1 and 2 will be at Minute Maid Park on Friday (7:07 p.m.) and Saturday (no time announced yet) and the series would shift to Boston for Games 3-4-5 on Oct. 18-19-20. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, are back at Minute Maid on Friday Oct. 22 and Saturday Oct. 23.

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Alcs#The Red Sox#Alds
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
FanSided

3 White Sox players who won’t be back after losing ALDS

The Chicago White Sox came up short in the ALDS with a 3-1 series loss to the Astros. These three players won’t be returning to run it back in 2022. After fighting back to make the ALDS series 2-1 with a win at home, the Chicago White Sox were on the wrong end of a hit parade again in Game 4 on Tuesday afternoon, giving the Astros the series win and ending Chicago’s postseason abruptly.
MLB
FanSided

Boston Red Sox need the big sticks in ALCS vs Houston Astros

Red Sox need to keep the bats swinging against Astros. Heading into Friday’s ALCS Game 1 against the Astros in Houston, the Boston Red Sox are the best team from the batter’s box this postseason. Boston leads all of the remaining playoff teams with a .328 batting average and 11...
MLB
CBS Boston

5-Month Old ‘Fenway Baby’ Becomes Crowd Favorite At Red Sox Game

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the Red Sox’s youngest fans stole the show at Fenway Park on Monday night. Five-month-old Giovanni, who is now known as “Fenway Baby,” had fans cheering. Mom Kaitlyn and Dad Antonio Cali say this wasn’t baby Giovanni’s first game, but it was the most memorable so far. “When we were in the row, we had a great presence behind us, we had a great group of people behind us, they were super, super nice,” Antonio explained. “Right around the fourth, they started chanting ‘we want the baby.'” “We’re dancing and we just held him up like, ‘hey, here’s...
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox open as underdogs to Astros in ALCS

You’ll see teams across sports often try to play themselves up as underdogs to give them a chip on their shoulders. The Bill Belichick Patriots have been known, for example, to play the “no one believed in us card” despite people often believing in them to a large degree. But the Red Sox can play that card in an entirely sincere manner. Almost nobody did believe in them coming into the season. I know I didn’t. And a lot of people certainly lost faith over the second half. They entered each of their first two playoff rounds as underdogs, but were able to take care of business against both the Rays and the Yankees.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy